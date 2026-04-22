Analysis Flags Ongoing Risks In Circle-To-Land Approaches

Industry safety groups are renewing warnings about the risks of circle-to-land approaches, citing accident history and ongoing data analysis that highlight hazards with the maneuver.

A review conducted through the Aviation Safety Information Analysis and Sharing (ASIAS) program found that circling approaches—while sometimes necessary due to runway alignment, terrain or wind—require low-altitude, low-airspeed maneuvering at a critical phase of flight, increasing exposure to loss of control and controlled flight into terrain.

Between 2008 and 2023, 10 accidents involving Part 91 and Part 135 operations occurred during circling maneuvers, resulting in 17 fatalities. Those accident types continue to dominate the risk profile.

The ASIAS study points to several contributing factors, including unstable approaches, high pilot workload and loss of situational awareness. Data from voluntary safety programs also link circling maneuvers to excessive descent rates, low power conditions and go-arounds.

Investigators noted that circling approaches are concentrated at certain airports where operational constraints make straight-in landings less practical. Pilots operating into those locations are urged to conduct thorough preflight and approach briefings and understand airport-specific procedures and limitations.

Safety officials stress that while circling approaches remain a necessary tool, they demand disciplined execution, strict adherence to stabilized approach criteria and continuous situational awareness to reduce risk during one of aviation’s more challenging phases of flight.