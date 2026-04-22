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Analysis Flags Ongoing Risks In Circle-To-Land Approaches

A new safety analysis highlights continued risks in circle-to-land approaches.

Amelia Walsh
Verified
Edited By: Matt Ryan
Photo-ASIAS
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Industry safety groups are renewing warnings about the significant risks associated with circle-to-land approaches, citing their inherent dangers due to low-altitude, low-airspeed maneuvering.
  • An Aviation Safety Information Analysis and Sharing (ASIAS) program review linked these maneuvers to 10 accidents and 17 fatalities between 2008 and 2023, attributing issues to unstable approaches, high pilot workload, and loss of situational awareness.
  • While sometimes necessary, pilots conducting circling approaches are urged to perform thorough preflight and approach briefings, understand airport-specific procedures, and maintain disciplined execution and continuous situational awareness to reduce risk.
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Industry safety groups are renewing warnings about the risks of circle-to-land approaches, citing accident history and ongoing data analysis that highlight hazards with the maneuver.

A review conducted through the Aviation Safety Information Analysis and Sharing (ASIAS) program found that circling approaches—while sometimes necessary due to runway alignment, terrain or wind—require low-altitude, low-airspeed maneuvering at a critical phase of flight, increasing exposure to loss of control and controlled flight into terrain.

Between 2008 and 2023, 10 accidents involving Part 91 and Part 135 operations occurred during circling maneuvers, resulting in 17 fatalities. Those accident types continue to dominate the risk profile.

The ASIAS study points to several contributing factors, including unstable approaches, high pilot workload and loss of situational awareness. Data from voluntary safety programs also link circling maneuvers to excessive descent rates, low power conditions and go-arounds.

Investigators noted that circling approaches are concentrated at certain airports where operational constraints make straight-in landings less practical. Pilots operating into those locations are urged to conduct thorough preflight and approach briefings and understand airport-specific procedures and limitations.

Safety officials stress that while circling approaches remain a necessary tool, they demand disciplined execution, strict adherence to stabilized approach criteria and continuous situational awareness to reduce risk during one of aviation’s more challenging phases of flight.

Circle-to-Land-Approach-Hazards-ASIAS-2026Download

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

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