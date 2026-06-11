Aviation News

Ohio CAP Squadron Renamed For Vietnam-Era Air Force Pilot

The Knox County-based unit will formally dedicate its new name June 27.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
Ohio CAP Squadron Renamed For Vietnam-Era Air Force Pilot
[Credit: CAP]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The Civil Air Patrol squadron at Knox County Regional Airport has been renamed the Capt. Peter Hayden Chapman II Composite Squadron.
  • The new name honors Capt. Peter Hayden Chapman II, a local native and U.S. Air Force pilot killed in Vietnam, who learned to fly at the airport.
  • Chapman was killed in 1972 during a rescue mission that later inspired the film “Bat*21,” and the renaming aims to ensure his story of sacrifice is never forgotten.
  • A formal dedication of the squadron name is scheduled for June 27 during an open house and ribbon-cutting event at the airport.
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A Civil Air Patrol (CAP) squadron based at Knox County Regional Airport in Mount Vernon, Ohio, has been renamed the Capt. Peter Hayden Chapman II Composite Squadron, honoring a local pilot who began flying at the airport before serving in the U.S. Air Force.

A Centerburg, Ohio, native, Chapman, was killed in Vietnam on April 6, 1972. Chapman was part of the crew of an HH-53C Super Jolly Green Giant, which was shot down during an attempted rescue mission. The mission later became the basis for the 1988 film “Bat*21.”

The squadron said the name has local significance because Chapman learned to fly as a teenager at what is now Knox County Regional Airport.

“We felt it was important to remember and honor a Knox County son who gave his life so that others may live,” 1st Lt. John Morgan, the CAP squadron’s public affairs officer, said. “Capt. Chapman learned to fly at this airport as a teenager, and by naming the squadron in his honor, we hope to ensure his story of sacrifice is never forgotten.”

The squadron will hold a formal dedication June 27 during the ribbon cutting for the Becker Mining Systems Aviation Education Center at Knox County Regional Airport. An open house is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and members of Chapman’s family are expected to attend.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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