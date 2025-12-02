Aviation News

Antarctic BT-67 Suffers Runway Excursion

Historic airframe sustains damage during training flight landing.

A Basler BT-67 veered off the left side of runway 26 during landing Monday at Río Grande-Gobernador Ramón Trejo Noel International Airport in Argentina. The aircraft was reportedly completing a training flight when it departed the runway during the landing roll at around midday. None of the aircraft’s occupants were injured. Photos of the excursion appear to show a collapsed landing gear and visible damage to the wings and propellers.

The aircraft, Basler conversion number 71, is a heavily modernized Douglas DC-3 airframe built in 1943 as a C-47A for the U.S. Army Air Forces. It later served with the Royal Air Force before entering civilian use with Canadian and U.S. airlines.

Argentinian company, Mirgor, took delivery of the BT-67 earlier this year in August following a 33-hour, 11,280-kilometer ferry flight from Oshkosh, Wisconsin, with multiple stops in the United States, Panama, Peru and Chile. Mirgor planned to operate the turboprop in Argentina for cargo and, under its Voyal brand, Antarctic flights in coordination with Argentina’s Air Force.

Local authorities have secured the scene after the excursion and have begun an investigation. The aircraft remains grounded at Río Grande pending technical evaluation.

