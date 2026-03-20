AOPA Board Elects New Chairman

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association board of trustees announced Friday that it has elected Luke Wippler as its next chairman. Wippler succeeds current chairman James N. Hauslein, who is not seeking reelection. In a Friday statement to members, Hauslein said the transition comes as part of a broader effort to position the organization for long-term success.

“The board strongly believes he is the right leader to guide AOPA’s next chapter,” Hauslein wrote, noting Wippler’s nearly 25 years of executive experience in financial services and his longstanding involvement with the association. Hauslein added that Wippler “combines strong business acumen with a deep passion for aviation” and represents the next generation of leadership.

Wippler, an AOPA member since 2005 and trustee since 2015, is a private pilot with multiengine instrument and single-engine seaplane ratings. He owns a Cessna 182 Amphib and a Piper Super Cub.

Hauslein also said he and former chairman Bill Trimble will not seek reelection at the organization’s May annual meeting. The board is in the advanced stages of proposing bylaw updates, including changes to the trustee nominating process, proxy requirements, board size, and the establishment of trustee qualifications and term limits, with additional details expected ahead of the May 12 meeting at AOPA headquarters in Frederick, Maryland.

The leadership transition at AOPA’s board level is separate from the ongoing search for a new president and CEO following Darren Pleasance’s departure. Pleasance was removed from the position earlier this year, and a permanent replacement has not yet been selected.