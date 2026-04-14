AOPA Pilot Mental Health Initiative

AOPA announced at SUN ’n FUN Tuesday that it will conduct a monthlong initiative in May focused on pilot mental health, aligning with Mental Health Awareness Month. According to AOPA, the effort is intended to provide education, training and resources to general aviation pilots and flight instructors. The initiative follows recent industry discussions surrounding mental health and medical certification requirements.

The campaign builds on recommendations from the FAA’s Mental Health and Aviation Medical Clearance Aviation Rulemaking Committee (ARC), which identified barriers to disclosure and treatment for pilots.

“For too long, pilots have faced an impossible choice: seek help for a mental health condition, or protect their medical certificate,” said AOPA Acting Co-President Katie Pribyl in an AOPA announcement. “Our goal is to highlight resources many may not know exist, efforts underway now to simplify disclosing mental health conditions, and the stories of pilots who have successfully won the fight to get their medical certificate back.”

Outreach will include content on the organization’s platforms, webinars, social media content and updates on legislative and regulatory developments.

“We’ve seen progress on this important topic over the years—and Congress is getting closer to passing the Mental Health in Aviation Act, which is another step in the right direction,” said AOPA Acting Co-President Jill Baker in the same announcement. “However, there are still hurdles to overcome.”