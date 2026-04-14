AOPA Sun 'N Fun

AOPA Pilot Mental Health Initiative

Effort will include education, resources and outreach tied to Mental Health Awareness Month.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
AOPA To Highlight Pilot Mental Health During May Initiative
[Credit: christinarosepix | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • AOPA is launching a month-long initiative in May, coinciding with Mental Health Awareness Month, to provide education, training, and resources on pilot mental health.
  • The initiative aims to address the historical dilemma pilots face between seeking mental health help and potentially jeopardizing their medical certificates.
  • AOPA's goal is to highlight existing resources, simplify the disclosure of mental health conditions, share success stories, and update on legislative progress like the Mental Health in Aviation Act.
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AOPA announced at SUN ’n FUN Tuesday that it will conduct a monthlong initiative in May focused on pilot mental health, aligning with Mental Health Awareness Month. According to AOPA, the effort is intended to provide education, training and resources to general aviation pilots and flight instructors. The initiative follows recent industry discussions surrounding mental health and medical certification requirements.

The campaign builds on recommendations from the FAA’s Mental Health and Aviation Medical Clearance Aviation Rulemaking Committee (ARC), which identified barriers to disclosure and treatment for pilots.

“For too long, pilots have faced an impossible choice: seek help for a mental health condition, or protect their medical certificate,” said AOPA Acting Co-President Katie Pribyl in an AOPA announcement. “Our goal is to highlight resources many may not know exist, efforts underway now to simplify disclosing mental health conditions, and the stories of pilots who have successfully won the fight to get their medical certificate back.”

Outreach will include content on the organization’s platforms, webinars, social media content and updates on legislative and regulatory developments.

“We’ve seen progress on this important topic over the years—and Congress is getting closer to passing the Mental Health in Aviation Act, which is another step in the right direction,” said AOPA Acting Co-President Jill Baker in the same announcement. “However, there are still hurdles to overcome.”

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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