Mental Health in Aviation Act Introduced in Senate

Senators John Hoeven (R-ND) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) announced Thursday their introduction of the Mental Health in Aviation Act to the U.S. Senate. The bipartisan legislation is designed to update the FAA’s approach to mental health and medical certification for pilots and air traffic controllers.

The House passed its version of the Mental Health in Aviation Act in September, which was received in the Senate on Sept. 9.

The bill is an attempt to address concerns that current regulations can discourage aviation professionals from seeking treatment, as disclosures may lead to prolonged uncertainty and delays during the medical review process. In particular, the bill is intended to address what has often been seen as an out-of-date approach to mental health by aviation regulators. The senators said the measure is intended to promote early intervention, reduce stigma and support a safer operating environment.

NEWS: Today, I introduced two bipartisan bills with @SenJohnHoeven that would strengthen aviation safety and support the well-being of our nation’s pilots and air traffic controllers.



“Pilots and air traffic controllers often operate under immense amounts of stress—pursuing mental health care shouldn’t be a career-ending decision,” Duckworth said. “The fear and hesitancy around reporting mental health conditions and accessing care is hurting our pilots and isn’t making our skies any safer—reforms are critically needed.”

The legislation builds on the recommendations of the FAA’s Mental Health and Aviation Medical Clearances Aviation Rulemaking Committee, formed in 2023 to assess barriers to care and identify policy improvements. The committee submitted 24 recommendations addressing reporting challenges, clinical standards and updates to the special issuance process.

Under the bill, the FAA would be required to modernize medical guidance, conduct annual reviews of mental health–related special issuances and expand training for Aviation Medical Examiners. It also directs the agency to consult with academic institutions, industry groups and mental health professionals to ensure future policies reflect current research and operational needs.

“The Mental Health in Aviation Act seeks to address mental health issues throughout the aviation industry, promote early intervention, provide additional resources to the FAA’s Office of Aerospace Medicine, and support the well-being of aviation professionals and the overall safety of our skies,” Hoeven said.

To increase capacity within the Office of Aerospace Medicine, the act allocates $15 million annually from fiscal years 2026 through 2029 to recruit and train additional examiners, including those with psychiatric expertise. Another $1.5 million per year would support a public information campaign aimed at reducing stigma and encouraging pilots and controllers to seek care.

The bill has drawn support from a variety of industry organizations, including Airlines for America, the Regional Airline Association, the Air Line Pilots Association and the National Air Traffic Controllers Association.

Senators’ introduction of the bill comes just three days following the federal sentencing of an ex-Alaska Airlines pilot who attempted to shut down an Embraer E-175’s engines mid-flight. The pilot, Joseph Emerson, said the incident largely came about as a result of unaddressed mental health problems.