Aviation News

FAA Adds Mental Health Counseling Guidance To AME Guide

New Item 47 resources clarify therapy information for pilots and ATCS.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
FAA Adds Mental Health Counseling Guidance To AME Guide
[Credit: christinarosepix | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA updated its Guide for Aviation Medical Examiners (AMEs) with new mental health counseling resources for pilots and air traffic control specialists (ATCS).
  • These resources, added under Item 47 (Psychiatric Conditions), include specific guidance for pilots/ATCS and their psychotherapists, emphasizing mental health's importance for safety and performance.
  • The FAA encourages counseling when medically appropriate and advises pilots/controllers to review new FAQs and provide therapists with agency guidance.
  • This update adds counseling-specific resources and guidance without fundamentally changing the underlying aeromedical certification framework or existing rules on psychotropic medications.
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The FAA updated its Guide for Aviation Medical Examiners Wednesday with new mental health counseling resources for pilots and air traffic control specialists, adding therapy, psychotherapy and counseling guidance under Item 47, Psychiatric Conditions. The revision adds a pilot and ATCS information page, FAQs for pilots and ATCS and guidance for psychotherapists treating pilots and controllers.

“Maintaining mental health is crucial for ensuring both safety and operational performance,” the FAA said in its new Therapy, Psychotherapy and Counseling Information page. “Counseling or therapy is encouraged when medically appropriate.”

The FAA also directs pilots and controllers who are considering counseling to see a therapist, counselor, physician or provider, review the agency’s related FAQs and provide therapists with the FAA’s information for psychotherapists treating pilots and ATCS.

The update appears to add counseling-specific resources rather than change the underlying certification framework. Prior AME guidance already addressed psychiatric conditions, reporting visits to health professionals and the aeromedical treatment of psychotropic medications. Rather, the FAA’s archives describe the new therapy, psychotherapy and counseling materials as additions to Item 47.

The FAA’s Item 47 page continues to affirm that psychotropic drug use is disqualifying for aeromedical certification purposes unless covered by listed exceptions. It also says AMEs should defer issuance and forward medical records to the Aerospace Medical Certification Division in those cases.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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