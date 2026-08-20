Aviation News Accidents/NTSB Flight Safety Military Aviation

Army Restarts Apache Training Flights

Training resumes after a temporary stand-down following a fatal Texas accident.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
Army Restarts Apache Training Flights
[Credit: U.S. Army]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The U.S. Army has resumed AH-64 Apache training flights following a temporary halt.
  • The training was suspended on August 14th after an August 12th accident near Fort Hood, Texas, which resulted in the deaths of Chief Warrant Officer 2 Deontre T. Huey and Warrant Officer Seth L. Olmstead.
  • The decision to restart training followed a "thorough review of safety procedures and flight operations," though the cause of the accident is still under investigation.
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The U.S. Army said Wednesday it is resuming AH-64 Apache training flights after temporarily halting the missions following an Aug. 12 accident near Fort Hood, Texas, that killed two soldiers. The cause remains under investigation by the Army Combat Readiness Center at Fort Rucker, Alabama.

Training Resumes After Review

The Army suspended Apache training operations Aug. 14. According to a statement reported by the Associated Press, the decision to restart training followed “a thorough review of safety procedures and flight operations.”

“We remain deeply saddened by the loss of our service members,” the Army said in the statement provided to AP. “Our thoughts are with their families, loved ones, and fellow Soldiers as we honor their service and the lasting impact they had on the Army community.”

Two Soldiers Killed

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Deontre T. Huey, 34, of Killeen, Texas, and Warrant Officer Seth L. Olmstead, 25, of Belton, Texas, were the only people aboard the helicopter. The aircraft went down in a field near Salado, about 30 miles from Fort Hood. Both soldiers were assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division.

The Army has ordered broader aviation pauses following other previous fatal accidents. In 2023, all Army aviation units were grounded for additional training after 12 soldiers were killed in separate helicopter accidents in Alaska and Kentucky.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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