Army Restarts Apache Training Flights

The U.S. Army said Wednesday it is resuming AH-64 Apache training flights after temporarily halting the missions following an Aug. 12 accident near Fort Hood, Texas, that killed two soldiers. The cause remains under investigation by the Army Combat Readiness Center at Fort Rucker, Alabama.

Training Resumes After Review

The Army suspended Apache training operations Aug. 14. According to a statement reported by the Associated Press, the decision to restart training followed “a thorough review of safety procedures and flight operations.”

“We remain deeply saddened by the loss of our service members,” the Army said in the statement provided to AP. “Our thoughts are with their families, loved ones, and fellow Soldiers as we honor their service and the lasting impact they had on the Army community.”

Two Soldiers Killed

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Deontre T. Huey, 34, of Killeen, Texas, and Warrant Officer Seth L. Olmstead, 25, of Belton, Texas, were the only people aboard the helicopter. The aircraft went down in a field near Salado, about 30 miles from Fort Hood. Both soldiers were assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division.

The Army has ordered broader aviation pauses following other previous fatal accidents. In 2023, all Army aviation units were grounded for additional training after 12 soldiers were killed in separate helicopter accidents in Alaska and Kentucky.