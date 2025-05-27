ASTM Publishes White Paper on UAS Airworthiness Standards

ASTM International announced today (May 27) that its administrative committee on autonomy design and operations in aviation (AC377) has published a new white paper, “A Safety Intent-Based Application of Part 23 ‘Pilot’ and ‘Flightcrew’ Requirements for Uncrewed Aircraft.” The paper “outlines how designers of highly automated, remotely piloted, optionally piloted, and uncrewed aircraft can meet the safety intent of current regulations,” according to ASTM.

The paper puts emphasis on how airworthiness standards are able to be satisfied without regard for where or how functions are designed to be performed. “The aircraft must consistently demonstrate safe, predictable performance, whether by a human or by automated systems,” ASTM wrote.

Wes Ryan, Northrop Grumman NG Fellow for Airworthiness of Autonomy and AI, and chair of AC377, said, “This paper adds to the excellent lineup of industry-driven, collaborative publications from the AC377 team addressing topics for the practical implementation of greater automation towards future autonomy. We hope it helps readers better understand the safety intent behind regulations containing expectations of pilots and flight crew, and how those expectations can be met by automation.”