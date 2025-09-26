Atlanta Airport Loses Grants Over DEI Dispute

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has lost $37.5 million in federal funding after the city of Atlanta declined to sign grant agreements that included provisions targeting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, according to Atlanta News First. The FAA confirmed it would not participate in multiple airport projects, including taxiway pavement replacement, terminal restroom renovations, and a north airfield safety project. The projects are valued at more than $50 million in total costs.

The dispute stems from an April letter from Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stating that “any policy, program, or activity that is premised on a prohibited classification, including discriminatory policies or practices designed to achieve so-called ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion’, or ‘DEI’, goals, presumptively violates Federal law.”

Airport general manager Ricky Smith informed the FAA the city “cannot sign a grant offer and agreement requiring the city to agree to the newly included DEI and certain other provisions.”

Federal officials said the decision left the agency unable to release the funding.

City leaders emphasized that federal dollars make up less than 10 percent of the airport’s $2 billion budget.

A spokesperson for Mayor Andre Dickens said the city is “confident that the airport will be able to pursue alternative funding to advance these projects without impacting customers or airport service providers.” The spokesperson added the city is “evaluating all options to ensure alignment with our long-held values, local policy and federal law.”

FAA officials told Atlanta News First that Atlanta could regain roughly $19.6 million in future federal funding if policies are amended.