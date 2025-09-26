Aviation News

Atlanta Airport Loses Grants Over DEI Dispute

FAA cites DEI dispute as reason for withholding millions in federal grants.

Matt Ryan
Atlanta Airport FAA DEI dispute
[Credit: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has lost $37.5 million in federal funding after the city of Atlanta declined to sign grant agreements that included provisions targeting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, according to Atlanta News First. The FAA confirmed it would not participate in multiple airport projects, including taxiway pavement replacement, terminal restroom renovations, and a north airfield safety project. The projects are valued at more than $50 million in total costs.

The dispute stems from an April letter from Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stating that “any policy, program, or activity that is premised on a prohibited classification, including discriminatory policies or practices designed to achieve so-called ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion’, or ‘DEI’, goals, presumptively violates Federal law.” 

Airport general manager Ricky Smith informed the FAA the city “cannot sign a grant offer and agreement requiring the city to agree to the newly included DEI and certain other provisions.” 

Federal officials said the decision left the agency unable to release the funding.

City leaders emphasized that federal dollars make up less than 10 percent of the airport’s $2 billion budget. 

A spokesperson for Mayor Andre Dickens said the city is “confident that the airport will be able to pursue alternative funding to advance these projects without impacting customers or airport service providers.” The spokesperson added the city is “evaluating all options to ensure alignment with our long-held values, local policy and federal law.” 

FAA officials told Atlanta News First that Atlanta could regain roughly $19.6 million in future federal funding if policies are amended.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE