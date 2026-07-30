Military Aviation

C-2A Greyhound’s Six Decades of Service End at NAS Pensacola

The Navy’s carrier delivery aircraft completed its final in-service flight after joining the Blue Angels over Pensacola.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
C-2A Greyhound’s Six Decades of Service End at NAS Pensacola
[Photo by Chief Petty Officer Ian Cotter | Naval Air Station Pensacola]
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Key Takeaways:

  • The U.S. Navy officially retired the C-2A Greyhound after six decades of service, completing its final flight to Naval Air Station Pensacola.
  • The aircraft, responsible for carrier onboard delivery missions, will be rehabilitated and displayed at the National Naval Aviation Museum in 2027.
  • The CMV-22B Osprey has now taken over the carrier delivery role, leading to the disestablishment of VRC-40, the Navy's final C-2A operating squadron.
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The U.S. Navy ended six decades of C-2A Greyhound operations Tuesday when the aircraft completed its final in-service flight from Norfolk, Virginia, to Naval Air Station Pensacola. The Greyhound joined the Blue Angels for a formation flight before landing at Sherman Field, where nearly 6,000 people watched from the National Naval Aviation Museum.

Final Flight to the Museum

The aircraft received a water salute after landing, and Cmdr. Paul Ingram, commanding officer of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 40, transferred its logbooks to museum officials. The museum plans to rehabilitate the Greyhound and place it on public display in 2027.

“When a C-2 appears on the horizon, it brings with it far more than just cargo,” Ingram said in a Naval Air Station Pensacola release. “Every single mission carries a deep, personal meaning for someone aboard the carrier.”

CMV-22B Takes Over

Grumman developed the C-2A from the E-2 Hawkeye airframe for carrier onboard delivery missions. The aircraft entered operational service in 1966 and accumulated more than 500,000 flight hours and 250,000 arrested carrier landings. The Navy said Greyhounds carried more than 2.5 million passengers and 100 million pounds of cargo during their service.

VRC-40, known as the Rawhides, was the Navy’s final squadron to operate and maintain the C-2A and is being disestablished. The CMV-22B Osprey has assumed the carrier delivery role, using its tiltrotor configuration to operate from carriers and shore locations without a conventional runway.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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