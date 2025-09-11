Aviation News

ATR to Lead EU Hybrid-Electric Regional Aircraft Project

Program targets first flight of hybrid-electric regional aircraft by 2030.

[Credit: ATR]
Key Takeaways:

  • ATR will lead two EU-funded projects to develop and flight-test hybrid-electric propulsion for regional aircraft, aiming for a first flight by 2030.
  • A modified ATR 72-600 will serve as the testbed, incorporating new propeller systems and electrified aircraft systems.
  • The projects (HERACLES and DEMETRA) involve collaborations with Safran, Collins Aerospace, and Pratt & Whitney Canada.
  • This initiative aligns with the EU's Clean Aviation program, aiming to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions in regional aviation by 2035.
The European Union’s Clean Aviation Joint Undertaking program announced that it has selected ATR to lead two projects aimed at demonstrating hybrid-electric propulsion on a regional aircraft. The manufacturer said it will utilize a modified ATR 72-600 as a flying test bed, with which it plans to complete the first flight of a hybrid-electric regional aircraft by 2030. The manufacturer said the initiative will combine new propeller systems and electrified aircraft systems to support the EU’s climate goals.

ATR has been involved with prior sustainability initiatives in the recent past, such as when a modified ATR 72-600 became the first airliner to complete a flight with tanks fully filled with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

The two programs include HERACLES, which will define a regional aircraft concept integrating hybrid-electric propulsion, high-performance batteries and a thermal engine compatible with 100 percent sustainable aviation fuel, and DEMETRA, which will conduct flight tests of the technology on the ATR 72-600. Industry partners on the effort include Safran and RTX companies Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney Canada. 

“This is more than a technological demonstration, it’s a bold commitment to the future of regional aviation,” ATR CEO Nathalie Tarnaud Laude said.

The EU says the Clean Aviation Joint Undertaking is its flagship research and innovation program for sustainable aviation. It operates as a public-private partnership under Horizon Europe. With a €4.1 billion budget, it aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions of regional and short-range aircraft by at least 30 percent compared to 2020 designs, with entry into service targeted by 2035. The program builds on the earlier Clean Sky initiatives and is focused on advancing disruptive technologies to support the European Green Deal and climate-neutral aviation by 2050.

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

