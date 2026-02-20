Aviation News

Audit Finds FAA Oversight Gaps At United

Inspector general report outlines inspection, staffing and data-access challenges.

Matt Ryan
Edited By: Zach Vasile
[Credit: United Airlines]
Key Takeaways:

  • A U.S. Department of Transportation audit found significant gaps in the FAA's oversight of United Airlines' maintenance practices.
  • These oversight deficiencies stem from limited inspection resources, severe staffing shortages (33% vacancy rate and high turnover among inspectors), and barriers to accessing crucial safety data.
  • The report noted under-resourced inspections, sometimes conducted virtually, and issued six recommendations to address these issues, including improving staffing, data access, and inspector training.
A new audit from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Office of Inspector General found significant gaps in the Federal Aviation Administration’s oversight of United Airlines’ maintenance practices. According to the report, released Wednesday, oversight has been affected by limited inspection resources, staffing shortages and barriers to accessing safety data.

The report examined how the agency addressed maintenance noncompliances and violations at the carrier and identified multiple areas where oversight activities were constrained. United operates one of the world’s largest commercial fleets and carries more than 160 million passengers annually.

The audit said the FAA’s Certificate Management Office overseeing United lacked sufficient inspectors and, in some cases, even conducted inspections virtually when resources or travel were unavailable.

“FAA’s under-resourced inspections, low Certificate Management Office (CMO) inspector staffing levels, and ineffective workforce planning are insufficient to oversee safety risks,” the report found.

The report also said the office had vacancies in 33% of its positions and has experienced high turnover among inspectors.

According to the office, the FAA had not fully implemented prior recommendations tied to safety management system oversight, nor had it ensured inspectors could consistently access air carrier safety data. It noted that some inspectors were unaware of their ability to request and review such records and that access limitations affected oversight activities.

The Office of Inspector General issued six recommendations, including developing clearer guidance on when inspections should be postponed, reevaluating staffing models and workload distribution, creating plans to address staffing shortages and retirements, and expanding inspector training and outreach on access to safety management system data.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

