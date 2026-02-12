NTSB Chair Slams FAA Safety Culture in Senate Hearing

Senators questioned National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy during a Senate Commerce Committee hearing Thursday. Although focused on last year’s DCA mid-air collision, questions directed toward Homendy from senators ranged from her views on ADS-B tracking requirements, aviation oversight and coordination between federal agencies.

Comments on ADS-B

In exchanges on ADS-B equipage, senators asked whether any aircraft operating in congested airspace should be exempt from uniform ADS-B requirements.

“No, absolutely not. It’s a shared airspace,” Homendy said.

She emphasized the accessibility of low-cost ADS-B In equipment and told lawmakers the technology provides pilots earlier awareness of nearby aircraft and described it as “life-saving information for pilots.”

These questions were largely asked in reference to the ROTOR Act, which passed the Senate unanimously late last year and currently sits with the House. It would require most aircraft that already need ADS-B Out to also carry and use ADS-B In by 2031. It also would tighten when government aircraft can turn off ADS-B Out and would expand FAA oversight, separation standards, and safety reviews, especially for rotorcraft and mixed-use airspace near busy airports.

Unheeded NTSB Warnings

Senators also sought Homendy’s perspective on the FAA’s performance, including coordination with the military, communication between agencies and how safety data is handled.

Homendy told lawmakers the DCA crash followed “years of unheeded warnings” and said recommendations had been “rejected, sidelined, or just plain ignored.”

Poor FAA Safety Culture

She also described broader concerns about the agency’s safety approach, citing what she characterized as a culture in which issues were not consistently addressed despite repeated warning signs. Homendy also noted that it was concerning that members of the FAA were often worried about discussing potential problems within the administration with NTSB investigators.

“Throughout our investigation, we found numerous people were afraid to talk to us,” Homendy said. “They didn’t want to be formally interviewed … Some people wouldn’t provide their names. I can’t tell you the number of people who were just scared to speak up because they were worried about retaliation.”

Lawmakers indicated oversight and legislative review will continue as they consider next steps related to aviation safety requirements and agency accountability.