Australia Trials New SAF Feedstock

As global demand for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) grows, an Australian renewables company has partnered with eight central Queensland farmers to trial sugar beet as a potential biofuel feedstock. The crop, not grown commercially in Australia for nearly a century, will be tested as a winter rotational option, where its sugar juice would be converted into ethanol for use in biofuels.

Speaking to the Australian Broadcasting Company (ABC), Sky Renewables chief executive Simon Yim described sugar beet as “the best, simplest and lowest carbon intensity feedstock to make bioethanol,” outlining its role as a possible contributor to future SAF production.

The trial begins as international climate discussions focus on aviation emissions and the supply of low-carbon fuels. Bioenergy Australia chief executive Shahana McKenzie told ABC Rural that global signals on SAF targets may guide investment decisions.

European blending mandates have increased attention on SAF feedstocks, and Qantas has set a goal for 10 percent SAF use beginning in 2030. Globally, investment funds and national measures, particularly in Europe, but also regionally across U.S. states and other locales like Singapore, are supporting SAF commercialization and distribution as the market grows.

In Queensland, policymakers are evaluating the state’s capacity to support future sustainable fuel supply chains through the existing sugar industry. A government inquiry into sugarcane bioenergy opportunities is underway, with hearings scheduled to resume this month in Brisbane.

Australian Sugar Manufacturers chief executive Ash Salardini told ABC Rural that sugar-derived fuels could supply a share of Australia’s domestic aviation fuel demand and support regional economic activity. The inquiry’s interim report is expected in December, with a final report planned for mid-2026.