Balloon’s Transatlantic Flight Cut Short With Precautionary Landing

A hydrogen balloon aiming to make history as the first open-basket craft of its kind to cross the Atlantic was forced to make a precautionary landing Thursday in eastern Prince Edward Island, Canada.

The balloon, dubbed the Torabhaig Atlantic Explorer, took off from Presque Isle, Maine, around 10 p.m. Wednesday. The balloon was part of a scientific adventure backed by a team of international experts.

Less than 24 hours into the flight, the crew noticed the balloon wasn’t rising as expected during daylight—a sign that the hydrogen gas, which expands in sunlight to give the balloon lift, may have been leaking.

According to CBCnews, the balloon made its landing in a swamp and one crew member was treated for minor injuries, but all three are otherwise safe.

“This was a precautionary landing, not necessarily an emergency,” said the Transportation Safety Board of Canada, which is now collecting data on the incident.

Unfortunately, the balloon was damaged during the landing, forcing the team to end the mission early. A similar effort last year was also cut short due to unfavorable weather conditions.