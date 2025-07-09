Bedford Confirmed as FAA Administrator

Shrugging aside less-than-factual self-reporting of his pilot credentials, the Senate confirmed Republic Airways CEO Bryan Bedford as FAA Administrator today. The vote was 53-43. There was Democratic dissent based largely on Bedford falsely claiming to hold a commercial pilot rating – he had passed the written test but never completed the flight test portion of the rating.

Current Acting Administrator Chris Rocheleau, who took over the reins from Billy Nolen after President Trump took office on January 20th, will assume the role of Deputy Administrator.

Aviation industry advocacy groups, including the National Business Aviation Association and Airlines for America, have praised Bedford as a good choice for the position. General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) president and CEO, James Viola, said: “GAMA congratulates FAA Administrator Bedford on his confirmation. His decades of industry experience and knowledge, combined with his strong leadership skills, will be called upon to strengthen the agency and oversee the modernization of U.S aviation technology infrastructure. We are eager to work with the Administrator and the entire FAA team during this critical time as we work together to strengthen aviation safety and advance innovation.”