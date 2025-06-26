Boeing’s Air Force One Program Gets a New Top Exec

Perhaps signaling a project push, Boeing has brought in ex-Northrop Grumman senior executive Steve Sullivan to take over its Air Force One (VC-25B) program. He replaces Gregg Coffey in the role, who has moved on to another unspecified position with Boeing. Among multiple news outlets, Reuters reported the swap at the top “according to two people briefed on the matter,” adding that Boeing had not responded to requests for comment.

Boeing v-p of its bombers, mobility and surveillance business unit Jamie Burgess, described Sullivan in an email to Boeing employees yesterday (June 25) as a “strategic leader with extensive experience in program management” with “a proven track record of steering complex multi-billion dollar military aircraft programs.” Sullivan’s resume includes guiding the B-21bomber and X-47B experimental combat drone programs.

President Trump, who brokered the previous contract to provide two aircraft for the VC-25B program, has been said to be intent on flying on the new Air Force One aircraft before his current term expires in January 2029. According to a report in online military news outlet Breaking Defense, interim CEO of Boeing’s defense unit Steve Parker has reported that recent changes to the VC-25B requirements could enable the two Boeing 747 specialty variants to enter service “years earlier” than the most recent estimate. But Parker stopped short of confirming a 2027 estimate cited by some Air Force officials last month.