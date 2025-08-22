Boeing Eyes Record China Deal

Boeing is reportedly in talks with China to sell up to 500 aircraft to the country in what will be the centerpiece of a trade deal between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

While the deal still hinges on further negotiations, if finalized, it would mark the first major deal between the aerospace giant and the Chinese government since the previous Trump administration in November 2017.

According to Fox Business, specifics of the agreement are still being ironed out, including aircraft models and delivery timelines. Chinese officials are in discussions with airlines within the country to assess their fleet’s most pressing needs.

The reported deal comes following the announcement of a separate agreement between the Chinese government and Airbus earlier this summer for a similar order of up to 500 jets. Last month, Boeing reported its busiest July since 2017, but still lagged behind the French aerospace manufacturer in deliveries.