Boeing’s July Deliveries Fail to Close Gap to Airbus

Boeing delivered 48 airplanes last month in its busiest July since 2017. Although down from 60 in June, the company delivered five more than a year earlier. Airbus delivered 67 new aircraft, bringing its year-to-date total up to 373, while Boeing sits at 328, according to reporting from Reuters.

In July, Boeing turned over 37 737 MAX jets, eight 787s, two 777 freighters and one 767 freighter. Airbus delivered five A220s, 54 A320neos, two A330s and six A350s. Airbus has delivered 286 A320neos so far this year, while Boeing has handed over 243 737 MAX aircraft.

Boeing booked a total of 31 orders last month, including 30 for the 737 MAX and one for a 787, offset by a single 787 cancellation from the Republic of Iraq. Its net orders for the year stand at 655, with a backlog of 5,968 aircraft. Airbus projects 820 deliveries in 2025, while Boeing has not issued guidance as it works to stabilize production following a January 737 MAX panel blowout.