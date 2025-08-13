Aviation News Aircraft

Boeing’s July Deliveries Fail to Close Gap to Airbus

U.S. planemaker posts busiest July since 2017 despite month-to-month decline.

Matt Ryan
Key Takeaways:

  • Boeing delivered 48 airplanes in July 2025, its busiest month since 2017, exceeding July 2024 deliveries but lower than June 2025.
  • Airbus outpaced Boeing in July deliveries (67 vs 48) and year-to-date deliveries (373 vs 328).
  • Boeing's July deliveries included 37 737 MAX jets, and year-to-date net orders stand at 655 with a backlog of 5,968 aircraft.
  • Airbus projects 820 deliveries in 2025, while Boeing hasn't issued guidance due to production stabilization efforts.
Boeing delivered 48 airplanes last month in its busiest July since 2017. Although down from 60 in June, the company delivered five more than a year earlier. Airbus delivered 67 new aircraft, bringing its year-to-date total up to 373, while Boeing sits at 328, according to reporting from Reuters

In July, Boeing turned over 37 737 MAX jets, eight 787s, two 777 freighters and one 767 freighter. Airbus delivered five A220s, 54 A320neos, two A330s and six A350s. Airbus has delivered 286 A320neos so far this year, while Boeing has handed over 243 737 MAX aircraft.

Boeing booked a total of 31 orders last month, including 30 for the 737 MAX and one for a 787, offset by a single 787 cancellation from the Republic of Iraq. Its net orders for the year stand at 655, with a backlog of 5,968 aircraft. Airbus projects 820 deliveries in 2025, while Boeing has not issued guidance as it works to stabilize production following a January 737 MAX panel blowout.

Matt Ryan

Matt's eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

Share Your Thoughts
