Brett James, Grammy-Winning Songwriter, Killed in Plane Crash

“Jesus, Take the Wheel” co-writer among three dead in North Carolina accident.

Matt Ryan
Brett James plane crash
[Credit: Facebook/Brett James]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Grammy-winning songwriter Brett James died in a plane crash in North Carolina on September 19, 2025, along with two other passengers.
  • James, 57, was known for writing hit songs such as Carrie Underwood's "Jesus, Take the Wheel" and Kenny Chesney's "Out Last Night," and had over 500 songwriting credits.
  • The crash occurred near an elementary school, but no one on the ground was injured.
  • The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.
Grammy-winning songwriter Brett James was killed Thursday when a Cirrus SR22T crashed in Franklin, North Carolina, according to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. He was 57. The Federal Aviation Administration said the aircraft, registered under James’ legal name Brett Cornelius, went down in a field near Iotla Valley Elementary School about 3 p.m. after departing from John C. Tune Airport in Nashville. All three occupants died in the crash, the FAA confirmed. All individuals at the school were safe and uninjured.

James had a wide catalog of more than 500 songwriting credits, including Carrie Underwood’s “Jesus, Take the Wheel” and Kenny Chesney’s “Out Last Night,” and work with other artists like Taylor Swift, Bon Jovi and Keith Urban. He was elected to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2020 and was on the boards of the Country Music Association and The Recording Academy. 

“I am absolutely devastated at the loss of one of the best writers I’ve ever written with and recorded several of his songs, Brett James,” Sara Evans wrote in an Instagram post.

The National Transportation Safety Board is currently investigating and will provide updates as they become available, the FAA said.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

