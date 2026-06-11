Business Aviation

Gulfstream Delivers 100th G700

The G700 has also logged its 100th city-pair speed record.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
Gulfstream Delivers 100th G700
[Credit: Gulfstream]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Gulfstream Aerospace announced the delivery of its 100th G700 aircraft, a significant production milestone.
  • The G700 simultaneously set its 100th city-pair speed record, with recent flights demonstrating impressive average cruise speeds of Mach 0.91.
  • Since entering service in 2024, the G700 has been certified in over 20 countries and trained more than 700 pilots, cementing its status as a flagship in business aviation.
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Gulfstream Aerospace announced Wednesday that it has delivered its 100th G700 and recorded the aircraft’s 100th city-pair speed record.

“The G700 has once again set a new benchmark, firmly establishing itself as the business aviation industry flagship,” Mark Burns, president of Gulfstream, said. “As deliveries have increased, so has customer demand. Thanks to the investments Gulfstream and our parent company, General Dynamics, have made in next-generation manufacturing technology and facilities, the G700 quality and maturity are second to none. I am incredibly proud of the Gulfstream team, whose dedication and expertise continues to create and deliver the world’s finest aviation experience.”

According to Gulfstream, the 100th city-pair record was flown from Savannah, Georgia, to San Jose, California, in 4 hours and 36 minutes at an average cruise speed of Mach 0.91. The aircraft then flew from San Jose to Teterboro, New Jersey, in 4 hours and 14 minutes, also at Mach 0.91.

The G700 has a published range of 7,750 nautical miles at Mach 0.85 and 6,650 nautical miles at Mach 0.90. Gulfstream said the aircraft has been certified in more than 20 countries, and more than 700 pilots have been trained and type-rated by FlightSafety International. The aircraft first entered service in 2024.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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