Gulfstream Delivers 100th G700

Gulfstream Aerospace announced Wednesday that it has delivered its 100th G700 and recorded the aircraft’s 100th city-pair speed record.

“The G700 has once again set a new benchmark, firmly establishing itself as the business aviation industry flagship,” Mark Burns, president of Gulfstream, said. “As deliveries have increased, so has customer demand. Thanks to the investments Gulfstream and our parent company, General Dynamics, have made in next-generation manufacturing technology and facilities, the G700 quality and maturity are second to none. I am incredibly proud of the Gulfstream team, whose dedication and expertise continues to create and deliver the world’s finest aviation experience.”

According to Gulfstream, the 100th city-pair record was flown from Savannah, Georgia, to San Jose, California, in 4 hours and 36 minutes at an average cruise speed of Mach 0.91. The aircraft then flew from San Jose to Teterboro, New Jersey, in 4 hours and 14 minutes, also at Mach 0.91.

The G700 has a published range of 7,750 nautical miles at Mach 0.85 and 6,650 nautical miles at Mach 0.90. Gulfstream said the aircraft has been certified in more than 20 countries, and more than 700 pilots have been trained and type-rated by FlightSafety International. The aircraft first entered service in 2024.