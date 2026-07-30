Citation CJ3 Gen3 Begins Flight Testing

Textron Aviation said Wednesday that its Cessna Citation CJ3 Gen3 prototype completed its first flight, moving the light jet into flight testing ahead of planned FAA certification. Test pilots Steve Helmer and Dave Welbrock departed Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport and concentrated on cockpit software during the flight. The aircraft reached 41,000 feet and 278 knots indicated.

Certification Testing Begins

“Comprehensive flight testing will now begin for this aircraft with rigorous validation of its performance as we continue to work toward FAA certification and entry into service,” Chris Hearne, Textron Aviation’s senior vice president of engineering and programs, said.

Textron expects the CJ3 Gen3 to enter service in 2027.

“From takeoff to landing, the aircraft demonstrated the handling qualities and system performance we expected,” Helmer said in the Textron announcement. “This first flight validated months of preparation and provided a strong foundation as we expand testing and continue the certification program.”

Autoland Added to CJ3

The CJ3 Gen3 uses Garmin G3000 avionics and includes integrated autothrottles and Garmin Emergency Autoland. The aircraft also offers an optional enhanced vision system.

Textron lists the aircraft’s maximum range at 2,040 nautical miles and maximum payload at 2,135 pounds. Standard seating accommodates up to 10 occupants, and baggage capacity is listed at 1,000 pounds.

Textron unveiled the CJ3 Gen3 alongside the M2 Gen3 and CJ4 Gen3 in October 2024. The CJ3’s first flight places all three models in the Gen3 light-jet family into flight testing.