Bombardier Delivers 200th Challenger 3500

Bombardier said Monday it has delivered its 200th Challenger 3500 business jet to Piero Ferrari, vice chairman of Ferrari. The company said Ferrari will use the aircraft for travel to Formula One races and other business engagements.

The delivery comes less than four years after the Challenger 3500 entered service in 2022. According to Bombardier, the model has recorded more deliveries than any other business jet in the medium and heavy categories since its first full year of deliveries in 2023.

Recent commitments for the super-midsize jet have come from fleet operators BOND, NetJets and VistaJet. The Challenger 3500 includes a voice-controlled cabin and Bombardier’s Nuage passenger seats, which were originally developed for the larger Global 7500.