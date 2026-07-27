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Bombardier Delivers 200th Challenger 3500

The milestone aircraft went to Ferrari Vice Chairman Piero Ferrari.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
Courtesy: Bombardier
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Key Takeaways:

  • Bombardier has delivered its 200th Challenger 3500 business jet to Piero Ferrari, vice chairman of Ferrari.
  • This milestone was achieved less than four years after the aircraft entered service in 2022.
  • The Challenger 3500 has been the most delivered business jet in the medium and heavy categories since its first full year of deliveries in 2023.
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Bombardier said Monday it has delivered its 200th Challenger 3500 business jet to Piero Ferrari, vice chairman of Ferrari. The company said Ferrari will use the aircraft for travel to Formula One races and other business engagements.

The delivery comes less than four years after the Challenger 3500 entered service in 2022. According to Bombardier, the model has recorded more deliveries than any other business jet in the medium and heavy categories since its first full year of deliveries in 2023.

Recent commitments for the super-midsize jet have come from fleet operators BOND, NetJets and VistaJet. The Challenger 3500 includes a voice-controlled cabin and Bombardier’s Nuage passenger seats, which were originally developed for the larger Global 7500.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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