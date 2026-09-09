Aviation News Drones FAA and Regs

California Moves to Restrict Drones Near Large Outdoor Events

California lawmakers have approved a bill that would restrict unauthorized drone flights within 400 feet of certain large outdoor events.

Amelia Walsh
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Edited By: Matt Ryan
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Key Takeaways:

  • California lawmakers have approved Assembly Bill 2113, which would prohibit unauthorized drone operations within 400 feet of, or directly above, large, ticketed outdoor events.
  • This ban applies to concerts, sporting events, and performing arts shows at venues with a capacity of at least 1,000 people and, if signed into law, would carry a $500 fine for violations.
  • The bill includes exemptions for authorized drone operators, venue employees, utility workers, and emergency personnel conducting official duties.
  • The legislation could create new state-level restrictions for drone pilots beyond federal regulations and raises questions about potential conflicts with federal authority over airspace.
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California lawmakers have approved legislation that would prohibit unauthorized drone operations within 400 feet of certain large, ticketed outdoor events, according to a recent report by PickDrones.

Assembly Bill 2113, introduced by Assemblymember Tina McKinnor, would make it an infraction to operate an unmanned aircraft within 400 feet of, or directly above, a ticketed outdoor entertainment event. The restriction would apply to concerts, sporting events and performing arts shows held at venues with capacity for at least 1,000 people.

The California Legislature passed the bill Aug. 27. It now goes to Gov. Gavin Newsom for consideration. If signed, violations would carry a $500 fine.

The bill includes exceptions for several types of operations. A drone operator with the event venue’s permission would be allowed to fly, as would venue employees conducting official business. Utility workers and emergency personnel would also be exempt when performing their duties.

For drone pilots, the legislation could create a new layer of restrictions beyond federal regulations. A Part 107 operator could have FAA authorization to conduct a flight but still face a state violation if the operation falls within the 400-foot zone and does not qualify for an exemption.

The FAA has broad authority over the national airspace, and federal law and court decisions have raised questions about how far states and local governments can go when regulating aircraft operations, flight paths and altitudes. Meanwhile, aviation attorneys have already questioned whether California’s proposed restriction crosses that line.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

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