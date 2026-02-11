Aviation News Aircraft

Canada Expected To Clear Gulfstream Jet Certifications

The FAA and Canada may soon resolve a Gulfstream certification dispute.

Amelia Walsh
Edited By: Matt Ryan
Shutterstock [ Photo By Thor Jorgen Udvang]
Key Takeaways:

  • The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) anticipates an imminent resolution to a long-running certification dispute with Transport Canada over several Gulfstream business jet models.
  • The issue attracted political attention when former President Trump threatened tariffs on Canadian-made aircraft if the Gulfstream jets were not approved.
  • Industry officials cautioned against using aircraft certification as a trade tool due to its potential to disrupt the global aviation system.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says a long-running certification dispute with Canada over Gulfstream business jets may soon be resolved, according to Reuters.

On Tuesday, FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford told reporters that he expects Transport Canada to approve several Gulfstream models that have been delayed for years, possibly as soon as this week. Transport Canada said it is still working with the FAA and Gulfstream on the certifications.

The issue drew political attention last month when President Trump criticized Canada over the delays and threatened tariffs on Canadian-made aircraft, as well as possible decertification of Bombardier business jets, if the Gulfstream aircraft were not approved.

Industry officials warned that using aircraft certification as a trade tool could disrupt the global aviation system, since U.S. airlines rely heavily on Canadian-built aircraft.

While the specific certification concerns haven’t been made public, FAA officials now suggest the two countries may have reached a solution.

