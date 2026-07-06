Cirrus Introduces TRAC10 Training Aircraft

Cirrus introduced the TRAC10 on Monday, a new flight training aircraft intended for professional, collegiate and career-oriented flight schools. The aircraft expands the company’s TRAC training lineup and will be built at the company’s headquarters in Duluth, Minnesota.

Orders And Deliveries

“Drawing on more than thirty years of designing, building, and supporting aircraft worldwide, the TRAC10 is our most deliberate answer yet to what professional flight schools need to succeed,” Cirrus CEO Zean Nielsen said. “Our focus on safety, efficiency, connectivity, and reliability serves every stakeholder in the professional pilot training equation – we are excited for students around the world to start training in the TRAC10.”

The TRAC10 is powered by a 160-horsepower turbocharged Rotax 916 iSc FADEC engine. Cirrus said the aircraft can burn as little as 5.9 gallons per hour at 65% power in cruise and can operate on 100LL avgas, 91/94 unleaded fuel and select mogas blends.

Aircraft Systems

The aircraft has a three-seat cabin, Garmin flight deck and Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS). The company said the rear seat is designed for an observer and can include a configurable display for training use. The cabin also includes adjustable seats and rudder pedals, USB-C ports, storage and optional air conditioning.

The TRAC10 also includes Electronic Stability and Protection, the Blue Level Button, stick shakers and a cuffed-wing design. Cirrus IQ is included for fleet data, aircraft status monitoring, maintenance tracking and database updates. Cirrus said it has received orders for more than 100 TRAC10s from 13 flight schools worldwide. U.S. deliveries are expected to begin in 2027, followed by international deliveries in 2028. The aircraft starts at $499,900.