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Cirrus Introduces TRAC10 Training Aircraft

The three-seat trainer is slated for U.S. deliveries in 2027.

Matt Ryan
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Edited By: Zach Vasile
Cirrus Introduces TRAC10 Training Aircraft
[Credit: Cirrus]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Cirrus has introduced the TRAC10, a new flight training aircraft specifically designed for professional, collegiate, and career-oriented flight schools.
  • The TRAC10 features a 160-horsepower turbocharged Rotax engine, a three-seat cabin with a Garmin flight deck, the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS), and various safety and efficiency technologies like Cirrus IQ.
  • Cirrus has already secured over 100 orders for the aircraft, with U.S. deliveries expected to commence in 2027 and international deliveries in 2028, starting at $499,900.
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Cirrus introduced the TRAC10 on Monday, a new flight training aircraft intended for professional, collegiate and career-oriented flight schools. The aircraft expands the company’s TRAC training lineup and will be built at the company’s headquarters in Duluth, Minnesota.

Orders And Deliveries

“Drawing on more than thirty years of designing, building, and supporting aircraft worldwide, the TRAC10 is our most deliberate answer yet to what professional flight schools need to succeed,” Cirrus CEO Zean Nielsen said. “Our focus on safety, efficiency, connectivity, and reliability serves every stakeholder in the professional pilot training equation – we are excited for students around the world to start training in the TRAC10.”

The TRAC10 is powered by a 160-horsepower turbocharged Rotax 916 iSc FADEC engine. Cirrus said the aircraft can burn as little as 5.9 gallons per hour at 65% power in cruise and can operate on 100LL avgas, 91/94 unleaded fuel and select mogas blends.

Aircraft Systems

The aircraft has a three-seat cabin, Garmin flight deck and Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS). The company said the rear seat is designed for an observer and can include a configurable display for training use. The cabin also includes adjustable seats and rudder pedals, USB-C ports, storage and optional air conditioning.

The TRAC10 also includes Electronic Stability and Protection, the Blue Level Button, stick shakers and a cuffed-wing design. Cirrus IQ is included for fleet data, aircraft status monitoring, maintenance tracking and database updates. Cirrus said it has received orders for more than 100 TRAC10s from 13 flight schools worldwide. U.S. deliveries are expected to begin in 2027, followed by international deliveries in 2028. The aircraft starts at $499,900.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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