Cirrus Expects ‘Safe Return’ Will Help Grow General Aviation Market

The opening-day press briefing at Cirrus’s AirVenture display prominently featured the company’s “Safe Return” system, standard equipment on the new SR 7+ series piston singles. The innovation marks the first time Garmin’s Autoland technology has been applied to a piston-powered aircraft.

In Cirrus’s eyes, that is a significant development for general aviation, on par with the company’s decision from its inception to include a ballistic parachute—whether the buyer wanted it or not. Safe Return takes that concept a step further—“If the plane breaks, pull the chute. If the pilot breaks, press the ‘Safe Return’ button.”

But there’s a more nuanced element to Cirrus Safe Return, developed in concert with Garmin, that goes beyond reassuring skittish passengers. Cirrus wants to expand the general aviation market, “growing general aviation outside of aviation,” said President of Innovation & Operations Pat Waddick this morning. Cirrus wants to show the general public that flying personal airplanes is “so safe, so easy, that anyone can participate.”

That extends to student pilots in Cirrus aircraft who might be “just unable” to handle situations such as flying VFR into instrument conditions. Rather than pulling the parachute and damaging the aircraft beyond repair, Safe Return could bring the plane and pilot home safely to fly another day.

In addition, the aging GA pilot population could be made to feel more comfortable continuing to fly, particularly with friends and family, if they were confident their loved ones would have safe recourse should they become unable to continue to perform as the pilot, even temporarily.