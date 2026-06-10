Aviation News Accidents/NTSB Flight Safety

NTSB Finds No Mechanical Anomalies in Fatal F-51D Crash

The aircraft was producing power and operating normally during an aerobatic practice flight before impact.

Amelia Walsh
Verified
Edited By: Matt Ryan
NTSB
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The NTSB's preliminary report on the F-51D Mustang crash found no evidence of mechanical failure and indicated the aircraft's engine was producing power at the time of impact.
  • Pilot Dan Fordice was killed during an aerobatic practice flight after witnesses and video showed the aircraft entering what appeared to be a Split-S maneuver before descending into a high-speed collision.
  • Investigators are currently analyzing recovered flight instruments and witness video to determine the probable cause, which has not yet been established.
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The National Transportation Safety Board’s (NTSB’s) preliminary report on the May 12 crash of a North American F-51D Mustang in Mound, Louisiana, found no evidence of a mechanical failure and indicates the aircraft was producing power when it struck the ground during an aerobatic practice flight.

The accident killed pilot Dan Fordice, the sole occupant of the vintage warbird. The Mustang, N251CS, was destroyed in the crash at Vicksburg Tallulah Regional Airport (TVR).

According to the report, Fordice was practicing inside an FAA-approved aerobatic box west of Runway 18/36 when he completed his planned routine and began an additional maneuver. Witnesses and a cellphone video reviewed by investigators showed the aircraft entering what appeared to be a Split-S maneuver.

The video captured the Mustang climbing before rolling inverted and descending into a steep dive. Investigators said the aircraft continued toward the ground in a nose-low attitude before beginning a right bank just moments before impact. Witnesses reported hearing the engine running normally throughout the maneuver, and the engine can be heard on the video until the moment of impact.

The Mustang struck a drainage embankment about 450 feet west of the runway. Investigators described impact evidence consistent with a high-speed collision in a nearly level nose attitude with the right wing low. The wreckage path extended approximately 920 feet and scattered major components across the airport property.

An examination of the wreckage found no anomalies that would have prevented normal operation. Flight-control continuity was confirmed, and cable separations were consistent with overload forces generated during the crash sequence. Investigators also noted that all four propeller blades exhibited damage and S-bending consistent with engine power being produced at impact.

While both wing fuel bladders were found breached and empty, fuel staining was present throughout portions of the debris field, suggesting fuel was onboard at the time of the accident.

The engine separated from the airframe during the crash sequence, while the cockpit and fuselage came to rest more than 500 feet from the initial impact point.

As part of the ongoing investigation, the NTSB recovered a Garmin GI 275 flight instrument and Garmin GTN 650 navigator capable of recording data. Those units, along with the witness video, have been sent to the agency’s Vehicle Recorders Laboratory for further analysis.

The investigation remains ongoing. The NTSB has not yet determined a probable cause for the accident.

Report_CEN26FA184_202975_6_10_2026 9_43_17 AMDownload

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

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