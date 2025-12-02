Cirrus Launches ‘Cirrus Next’ Trade-In Program

Aviation News

The manufacturer-backed initiative aims to simplify aircraft upgrades and transitions.

Matt Ryan
Ryan Ewing

Key Takeaways:

  • Cirrus Aircraft launched "Cirrus Next," a new trade-in and upgrade program designed to simplify the purchase of new Cirrus aircraft.
  • The program aims to eliminate logistical complexities, such as managing two aircraft or experiencing ownership gaps during a transition.
  • It offers a "Guaranteed Transition" for late-model SR Series and Vision Jet owners, aligning the trade-in process with new aircraft delivery.
  • Cirrus Next is manufacturer-backed, handling valuation, logistics, paperwork, and providing factory evaluation and refurbishment for pre-owned aircraft.
Cirrus Aircraft announced on Tuesday the launch of “Cirrus Next,” a new aircraft trade-in and upgrade program the company said is designed to simplify the purchase of new Cirrus aircraft. The program offers a trade-in option for current aircraft or a transition aircraft purchased through the program. According to Cirrus, the initiative is designed to eliminate the logistical complexities of managing two aircraft at once, or otherwise potentially experiencing a gap in aircraft ownership during the transition.

“Cirrus Next eases the new aircraft upgrade process for SR Series and Vision Jet owners,” said Zean Nielsen, chief executive officer of Cirrus. “We are dedicated to simplifying aircraft ownership, and with Cirrus Next, we aim to complement new aircraft sales purchases and our network of brokers by removing barriers, uncertainty and downtime oftentimes associated with the transition.”

Available for late-model SR Series aircraft and all generations of Vision Jets, the program includes a “Guaranteed Transition” that aligns the trade-in process with the delivery of the new aircraft. The manufacturer-backed program manages valuation, logistics and paperwork. while also providing a factory evaluation and refurbishment process for pre-owned aircraft. According to the company, the initiative aims to work alongside the existing authorized pre-owned network of Cirrus brokers to provide verified inspection records and transition support.

