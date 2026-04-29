Aviation News Company News FBOs

Clay Lacy Waives World Cup Event Fees At U.S. FBOs

Clay Lacy Aviation will waive World Cup special event fees at its U.S. FBOs.

Amelia Walsh
Verified
Edited By: Matt Ryan
Clay Lacy
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Clay Lacy Aviation announced it will not impose special event fees at any of its U.S. FBOs during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
  • The company attributes this decision to the tournament's month-long schedule and broad geographic footprint, which are expected to prevent concentrated surges in business aviation traffic.
  • While aiming to provide simple, fair service without surcharges, Clay Lacy encourages early booking at certain locations (Van Nuys, Orange County, Oxford) that may experience heavier demand, especially around the New York area final.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Clay Lacy Aviation will not impose special event fees at any of its U.S. FBOs during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the company announced Tuesday.

The tournament opens June 11 and will be played across 16 host cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Clay Lacy said the month-long schedule and broad geographic footprint are unlikely to create the concentrated surges in business aviation traffic that often trigger added fees during shorter, high-demand events such as the Super Bowl, Kentucky Derby and Formula 1 race weekends. Those fees are typically used to cover added staffing, equipment and fuel-truck demand.

“For this global celebration of sport, we want to ensure clients from around the world can enjoy simple, fair and exceptional service, without any unnecessary surcharges,” said Clay Lacy Chief Business Officer Doug Wilson.

The company said some airports could still experience heavier demand, particularly around the July 19 final in the New York area. Operators are being encouraged to book early at Clay Lacy locations in Van Nuys, California; Orange County, California; and Oxford, Connecticut, which the company said are well positioned for traffic tied to matches in Los Angeles, New York and Boston.

Clay Lacy is also promoting charter service to all 16 host cities and said it expects steady traffic levels rather than widespread congestion, while advising customers to secure preferred arrival times in advance.

Amelia Walsh

Amelia Walsh is a private pilot who enjoys flying her family’s Columbia 350. She is based in Colorado and loves all things outdoors including skiing, hiking, and camping.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.