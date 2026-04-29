Clay Lacy Waives World Cup Event Fees At U.S. FBOs

Clay Lacy Aviation will not impose special event fees at any of its U.S. FBOs during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the company announced Tuesday.

The tournament opens June 11 and will be played across 16 host cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Clay Lacy said the month-long schedule and broad geographic footprint are unlikely to create the concentrated surges in business aviation traffic that often trigger added fees during shorter, high-demand events such as the Super Bowl, Kentucky Derby and Formula 1 race weekends. Those fees are typically used to cover added staffing, equipment and fuel-truck demand.

“For this global celebration of sport, we want to ensure clients from around the world can enjoy simple, fair and exceptional service, without any unnecessary surcharges,” said Clay Lacy Chief Business Officer Doug Wilson.

The company said some airports could still experience heavier demand, particularly around the July 19 final in the New York area. Operators are being encouraged to book early at Clay Lacy locations in Van Nuys, California; Orange County, California; and Oxford, Connecticut, which the company said are well positioned for traffic tied to matches in Los Angeles, New York and Boston.

Clay Lacy is also promoting charter service to all 16 host cities and said it expects steady traffic levels rather than widespread congestion, while advising customers to secure preferred arrival times in advance.