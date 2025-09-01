Midair Collision at Colorado Airport Leaves One Dead, Three Injured

Two aircraft collided while approaching Fort Morgan Municipal Airport in Colorado on Sunday, leaving one person dead and three others injured, according to The Fort Morgan Times. Authorities said a Cessna 172 on final approach was struck midair by an Extra Flugzeugbau EA300 around midday. Both aircraft crashed to the ground and caught fire.

Emergency responders from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched shortly after 10:44 a.m., with additional responders also arriving on scene from the Fort Morgan Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, Fort Morgan Fire Department and Morgan County Ambulance. Both aircraft carried two passengers each. Occupants from the Cessa were treated at the scene for minor injuries, while one passenger from the Extra was taken to a hospital. The other passenger in that aircraft was pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner.

The airport was hosting the Kyle Scott Dust-Up aerobatics competition, organized by Chapter 12 of the International Aerobatic Club, when the midair collision occurred.

NTSB investigating the Aug. 31 midair collision involving a Cessna 172 airplane and an Extra EA 300 airplane near Fort Morgan, Colorado. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) August 31, 2025

“All I can confirm is that there was a midair collision between two aircraft at the Fort Morgan Municipal Airport earlier today,” Fort Morgan City Manager Brent Nation told The Fort Morgan Times.

The FAA and NTSB have begun investigating the crash, and the airport will remain closed pending the outcome.