Midair Collision at Colorado Airport Leaves One Dead, Three Injured

Two aircraft collided while approaching Fort Morgan Municipal Airport in Colorado on Sunday, leaving one person dead and three others injured, according to The Fort Morgan Times. Authorities said a Cessna 172 on final approach was struck midair by an Extra Flugzeugbau EA300 around midday. Both aircraft crashed to the ground and caught fire.
Emergency responders from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched shortly after 10:44 a.m., with additional responders also arriving on scene from the Fort Morgan Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, Fort Morgan Fire Department and Morgan County Ambulance. Both aircraft carried two passengers each. Occupants from the Cessa were treated at the scene for minor injuries, while one passenger from the Extra was taken to a hospital. The other passenger in that aircraft was pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner.
The airport was hosting the Kyle Scott Dust-Up aerobatics competition, organized by Chapter 12 of the International Aerobatic Club, when the midair collision occurred.
“All I can confirm is that there was a midair collision between two aircraft at the Fort Morgan Municipal Airport earlier today,” Fort Morgan City Manager Brent Nation told The Fort Morgan Times.
The FAA and NTSB have begun investigating the crash, and the airport will remain closed pending the outcome.
Continue discussion - Visit the forum
Replies: 8
I’m wondering if this was the classic low wing versus high wing mid air collision. If the extra was descending and or didn’t look underneath him, or the 172 didn’t look upwards upon setting up for final approach. Also, did either aircraft have ADSB in capacity? Either way, the outcome was tragic.
I’m wondering if there was any communication between these two aircraft?
“while one passenger from the Extra was taken to a hospital. The other passenger in that aircraft was pronounced dead at the scene” hmmmm…only passengers onboard?
Tragic, and sad, in any case. I feel for the victims and their families.
I agree. I think CTAF is supposed to be de riguer for non towered airports, callouts before entering the pattern and in each leg so everyone hears traffic to see and avoid. The aerobatic club hosting the event may be partially responsible for having eyes on the ground to help ensure aerobatic fliers remain in the box with contingency measures if an emergency occurs. I don’t know if a TFR is needed to alert fliers of aerobatic activity.
Years ago atc didn’t alert a king air pilot that there was the national stearman fly in event going on, and the fool tried a straight in approach to the opposite end of the active runway…
It has been nearly a quarter century since the FAA TSO’d ADS-B. Except for mandating it for airlines, the FAA has fought to keep the air-to-air capability minimized. Their most outrageous action in that direction was to authorize two data links that didn’t talk to each other. If you want air-to-air service you have to either buy both systems or rely on TIS-B, a service sparsely available. As originally envisioned, ADS-B would replace not only the transponder but also the EPIRB. That economy and monumental improvement also disappeared along the way. There is no question that full ADS-B equipage would have prevented this and most other collisions, and that is always the true test of a remedy.
Correction to previous message: The FAA did not mandate ADS-B IN for the airlines, only ADS-B OUT and also mandated for all in specific airspace.