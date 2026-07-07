Electra, UrbanV, Signature Sign Regional Mobility MOU

Electra, UrbanV and Signature Aviation have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at developing a regional air mobility network using Electra’s EL9 Ultra Short aircraft and a mix of vertiports and existing aviation facilities.

Companies Target Short-Field Access Points

The companies said the agreement will focus on identifying and developing access points in areas where short regional trips are in demand.

Electra says its nine-passenger EL9 is designed to take off and land in 150 feet. The company is pairing the aircraft concept with what it calls Direct Aviation, a point-to-point model intended for routes that may not be practical for scheduled airline service.

“Direct Aviation is about giving people the freedom to travel from where they are to where they want to go without the constraints of traditional aviation models,” Diana Siegel, vice president of commercial programs at Electra, said. “Electra’s Direct Aviation Market Outlook shows that tens of millions of regional trips are already happening every day across distances where driving is inefficient and traditional aviation is often impractical. This partnership is a major milestone in bringing together the infrastructure, operational expertise, and global footprint needed to make regional mobility faster, simpler, and far more accessible.”

Partnership Includes Vertiports And FBO Network

UrbanV is expected to bring vertiport development and operations experience to the project. Signature Aviation, which operates more than 200 private aviation terminals in 27 countries, will provide access to its aviation facility network. Under the MOU, the companies will work toward site-specific term sheets for selected locations.

Electra said its market outlook identified more than 35 million daily regional passenger trips in the U.S. and more than 6,000 routes that see over 1,000 travelers a day. The company said the collaboration is directed at trips of roughly 50 to 250 miles, where travelers may otherwise rely on driving, indirect airline routes or longer ground transfers. According to the companies, the framework could be used for passenger and cargo operations.