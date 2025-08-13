Denver International Airport Pauses Nuclear Power Study Following Community Concerns

Plans to explore small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) as a power source for Denver International Airport (DIA) have been put on hold less than a week after the proposal was announced. Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and Airport CEO Phil Washington introduced the idea last Wednesday, citing the airport’s growing passenger numbers and long-term energy needs. The study, projected to cost about $1 million over six to 12 months, was intended to assess the feasibility of deploying SMR technology, which currently operates in a handful of countries.

The reversal follows concerns from Denver City Councilwoman Stacie Gilmore, whose District 11 includes DIA and several nearby neighborhoods. Gilmore told ABC Denver 7 she was unaware of any outreach to local residents, businesses, or schools before the public announcement. She also raised questions about nuclear waste management and potential strain on local water resources.

“This is a big deal,” she said, adding that if Denver were to be among the first in the U.S. to adopt SMR technology, the process should include “robust community engagement.”

In a statement to ABC Denver 7, an airport spokesperson said it is not typical to conduct community outreach before or during the request for proposal phase of a study, but added, “since it was requested, we are happy to do so.”

Airport leaders now say their goal is to gather public input before deciding whether to proceed. “There’s a lot of questions involved with it,” Gilmore said. “And that’s what a democracy is, is that everybody gets informed and everybody gets to weigh in.”