Denver Airport to Study Nuclear Power Option

Denver International Airport has commissioned a feasibility study on building a small modular nuclear reactor on its 34,000-acre site to provide a steady, carbon-free power source. The review, announced Wednesday by Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and DIA CEO Phil Washington, will examine reactor designs, regulatory requirements, potential funding sources, and safety considerations.

The $1.25 million study, funded by the airport enterprise, is expected to take six to 12 months to complete. Officials said the proposal comes as the airport plans for passenger volumes to reach 120 million annually by 2045, up from a record 82.4 million in 2024.

Johnston said the project could position DIA as the “greenest” airport in the world by generating clean power onsite and attracting energy-intensive industries. Washington noted that small modular reactors can be “stackable” and “scalable,” allowing capacity to increase alongside airport expansion. Advocates point to the reactors’ ability to deliver base-load power to offset the variability of wind and solar generation. Colorado School of Mines professor Thomas Albrecht told CBS that many designs are cooled by molten salts or liquid metals rather than water, and could be installed and connected much like transportable industrial equipment.

If built, the facility would be Colorado’s first nuclear plant since the Fort St. Vrain site closed in 1989. The announcement coincided with a change in state law reclassifying nuclear power as clean energy. Supporters say the technology is safe and necessary to meet long-term energy needs, while environmental groups cite unresolved concerns about nuclear waste, safety, and cost.

“It simply cannot be regarded as clean when it is creating waste that lasts countless generations,” said Chris Allred of the Rocky Mountain Peace and Justice Center in comments to CBS.

DIA officials emphasized that safety and security will be central to the study’s findings.