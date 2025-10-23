Aviation News Company News

Diamond Aircraft Revives DA20i Katana for European Market

New production line in Austria brings modern upgrades to the two-seat trainer

Matt Ryan
Diamond Aircraft DA20i Katana returns to European production
[Credit: Diamond Aircraft]
Key Takeaways:

  • Diamond Aircraft has announced the return of its DA20i Katana trainer to European production at its Austrian facility, driven by renewed demand.
  • The reintroduced DA20i Katana will feature significant upgrades, including a Rotax 912 iSc3 Sport engine and a Garmin G500TXi glass cockpit with synthetic vision.
  • This European reintroduction does not affect the ongoing production of the DA20-C1 model in Diamond Aircraft's Canadian facility.
Diamond Aircraft has announced the immediate return of its DA20i Katana to European production at its Wiener Neustadt, Austria, facility, Thursday. The two-seat, single-engine trainer returns in response to what the manufacturer said is renewed demand from flight schools, flying clubs, and private owners across Europe.

The reintroduced DA20i Katana will feature a Rotax 912 iSc3 Sport engine paired with Garmin’s G500TXi glass cockpit with synthetic vision, real-time traffic and terrain awareness. Diamond said these upgrades bring “a more immersive flying experience” while maintaining a clean layout and aerodynamic simplicity. 

“We’re thrilled to bring the DA20i Katana back to Europe,” said Jane Wang, Director of Sales, Marketing, and Flight Ops at Diamond Aircraft Austria. “This aircraft has always held a special place in the hearts of pilots and instructors, and with its new upgrades, it’s ready to inspire the next generation of aviators.” 

Diamond noted that while European production was paused more than a decade ago, its Canadian facility continued manufacturing the DA20-C1 model powered by the 125-horsepower Continental IO-240-B32B engine in North America. That ongoing production will remain unchanged by the European reintroduction.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

