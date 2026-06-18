World Cup Drone Violations Draw Federal Response

Federal officials have reported more than 100 reported drone incidents and enforcement outcomes since the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, including seizures, mitigations and federal charges tied to temporary flight restrictions around stadiums and fan events.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, authorities logged 145 drone incursions in restricted airspace across eight U.S. venues from June 11 through June 16. DHS said counter-drone teams mitigated 55 drones and seized 39 during that period at sites including Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Seattle, Boston, San Francisco and Philadelphia. Atlanta recorded the highest number reported by DHS, at 36 incursions, 20 mitigations and 11 seizures, according to Politico.

Operators Face Charges

Federal charges have already been filed in several cases. NBC DFW reported that a 33-year-old North Texas man was charged after allegedly flying an unregistered drone about two miles from Dallas Stadium, inside a three-mile TFR, before a Sunday match. In Atlanta, WTVC reported that federal prosecutors charged Lorenzo Rojas-Martinez, 37, after agents allegedly found him flying a drone near Centennial Olympic Park during a FIFA Fan Festival. The FBI Atlanta Counter UAV Task Force said it had seized 21 drones connected to World Cup activities, including the drone in that case.

“If you fly a drone over Dallas Stadium during the World Cup games, we will make swift use of our federal statutes to charge you,” U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould said. “If you could put yourself in the shoes of law enforcement, we don’t know what payload is on that. As we look at the drone, we don’t know what the motive is, but these men and women out here and up here have to interdict that.”

Restrictions Extend Beyond Stadiums

The Houston Chronicle reported that Texas DPS said a drone operator would face federal charges after a drone was flown in restricted airspace near Houston Stadium’s TFR. A separate restriction around the East Downtown FIFA Fan Festival applies within one nautical mile and up to 1,000 feet. The Chronicle reported that DPS said the drone climbed to about 900 feet.

Outside the U.S., the Associated Press reported that Mexican military forces brought down an unregistered drone near South Korea’s training camp before its match against Mexico. According to ESPN, South Korea coach Hong Myung-Bo said the drone appeared before the team began tactical work.

“But fortunately, it was right before we practiced our tactics,” Hong said. “So it did not impact us significantly. But while we were preparing for the match, that was the most important timing. So what happened was unfortunate.”

White House World Cup Task Force head Andrew Giuliani has said that all 78 U.S. World Cup matches and one fan fest in each U.S. host city have counter-drone mitigation coverage.