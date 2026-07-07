Boeing MQ-28 Flies With U.S. Air Force In Indo-Pacific Exercise

Boeing’s MQ-28 Ghost Bat flew alongside U.S. Air Force and coalition aircraft during Exercise Valiant Shield 2026, becoming the first collaborative combat aircraft to take part in the multinational joint force exercise. Exercises took place between June 22–July 1. The MQ-28 participated alongside F-35A, F-35B, F-15EX, HC-130, E-3, E-2D, EA-18G, RC-135 and other joint and coalition aircraft.

“Having MQ-28 participate in such a significant military training exercise is a first, and this is just the start of demonstrating how advanced human-machine teaming extends the reach and awareness of crewed platforms and enhances joint force operations,” Steve Parker, president and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space & Security, said. “We’ve proven that it’s combat capable and now U.S. military, along with allied and partner forces, are able to test it first-hand and experience the value and advantage that CCA bring to the force mix.”

Exercise Adds MQ-28 Operational Data

Boeing said the exercise provided information on deployment, sustainment and agile combat employment for the Air Force’s Experimental Operations Unit.

The company said the MQ-28 uses open mission systems and government reference architectures that allow military users to integrate mission-specific payloads, and the aircraft is designed to team with fourth-, fifth- and sixth-generation aircraft.

Valiant Shield is a biennial exercise focused on joint force training across air, land, sea and cyberspace mission areas. Pacific Air Forces previously said the MQ-28 was expected to take part in offensive and defensive counter-air missions during the exercise as the Air Force continues evaluating how semi-autonomous aircraft can support crewed platforms.