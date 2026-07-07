Military Aviation

Boeing MQ-28 Flies With U.S. Air Force In Indo-Pacific Exercise

The Australian-developed Ghost Bat operated alongside U.S. and coalition aircraft during Valiant Shield 2026.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Boeing MQ-28 Flies With U.S. Air Force In Indo-Pacific Exercise
[Credit: Boeing]
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Key Takeaways:

  • Boeing's MQ-28 Ghost Bat became the first collaborative combat aircraft (CCA) to participate in the multinational Exercise Valiant Shield 2026.
  • The exercise demonstrated the MQ-28's combat capability and how human-machine teaming can extend the reach and awareness of crewed platforms, enhancing joint force operations.
  • Valuable operational data on deployment, sustainment, and agile combat employment was gathered for the U.S. Air Force's evaluation of semi-autonomous aircraft support for crewed platforms.
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Boeing’s MQ-28 Ghost Bat flew alongside U.S. Air Force and coalition aircraft during Exercise Valiant Shield 2026, becoming the first collaborative combat aircraft to take part in the multinational joint force exercise. Exercises took place between June 22–July 1. The MQ-28 participated alongside F-35A, F-35B, F-15EX, HC-130, E-3, E-2D, EA-18G, RC-135 and other joint and coalition aircraft.

“Having MQ-28 participate in such a significant military training exercise is a first, and this is just the start of demonstrating how advanced human-machine teaming extends the reach and awareness of crewed platforms and enhances joint force operations,” Steve Parker, president and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space & Security, said. “We’ve proven that it’s combat capable and now U.S. military, along with allied and partner forces, are able to test it first-hand and experience the value and advantage that CCA bring to the force mix.”

Exercise Adds MQ-28 Operational Data

Boeing said the exercise provided information on deployment, sustainment and agile combat employment for the Air Force’s Experimental Operations Unit.

The company said the MQ-28 uses open mission systems and government reference architectures that allow military users to integrate mission-specific payloads, and the aircraft is designed to team with fourth-, fifth- and sixth-generation aircraft.

Valiant Shield is a biennial exercise focused on joint force training across air, land, sea and cyberspace mission areas. Pacific Air Forces previously said the MQ-28 was expected to take part in offensive and defensive counter-air missions during the exercise as the Air Force continues evaluating how semi-autonomous aircraft can support crewed platforms.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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