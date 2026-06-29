Aviation News

FAA Investigates JetBlue Drone Strike

The aircraft landed normally at JFK and a post-flight inspection found no damage.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
FAA Investigating Reported Drone Strike On JetBlue Flight 948
[Credit: Parilov | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • JetBlue Flight 948 reported a possible drone strike while on final approach to JFK Airport.
  • The aircraft landed safely, and a post-flight inspection confirmed no damage to the plane.
  • The FAA is currently investigating the reported drone encounter.
  • This incident follows another recent drone sighting by a United Airlines flight near Newark Airport.
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The FAA is investigating a reported drone strike involving JetBlue Flight 948, which was on final approach to John F. Kennedy International Airport on Monday morning after a flight from Las Vegas.

According to the FAA, the flight crew reported the possible strike at about 7:15 a.m. local time while the aircraft was at approximately 3,000 feet. The aircraft continued to JFK and landed safely. A post-flight inspection found no damage, according to both the FAA and JetBlue.

“The pilot of JetBlue Airlines Flight 948 reported striking a drone at approximately 3,000 feet altitude while on final approach to John F. Kennedy International Airport around 7:15 a.m. local time on Monday, June 29,” the FAA said in a statement posted to X. “A post-flight inspection did not reveal any damage to the aircraft. The FAA will investigate.”

According to local WABC, one of the pilots reported the strike as the aircraft was approaching JFK.

“We collided with a drone back there in the turn as we were coming to ASALT, just wanted to pass to you,” the pilot told controllers.

The pilot also told controllers the crew did not need assistance and was able to continue the approach.

JetBlue said there were no injuries and passengers deplaned normally after arrival.

“The crew of JetBlue flight 948 from Las Vegas (LAS) to New York (JFK) reported a possible drone encounter during the aircraft’s final approach into New York,” JetBlue said in a statement to USA Today. “The flight landed without incident, customers deplaned normally, and the plane was removed from service for a post-flight inspection, which found no damage or evidence of a collision. Safety is JetBlue’s first priority, and we will assist with any relevant investigations.”

The incident follows another FAA investigation in the New York area after the crew of United Airlines Flight 1513 reported a drone sighting on approach to Newark Liberty International Airport on Friday. That aircraft also landed safely, according to the FAA.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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