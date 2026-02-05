Aviation News Company News

Dynon Expands Mooney Autopilot Approval

Certification adds M20C, D, E and F aircraft.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
Dynon Expands Mooney Autopilot Approval
[Credit: Dynon]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Dynon Certified has expanded approval for its SkyView HDX autopilot to include additional Mooney M20 models, specifically the M20C, M20D, M20E, and M20F.
  • The system is a three-axis autopilot that includes a yaw damper and can be used for instrument approaches when paired with a compatible IFR navigation source.
  • Pricing for a complete three-axis configuration begins at $6,755, with optional control panels available separately.
  • Units are available for pre-order and can be purchased directly or through Dynon Authorized Installation Centers for qualified installers.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Dynon Certified has received approval to offer its SkyView HDX autopilot for additional Mooney models, including the M20C, M20D, M20E and M20F.

The system was already available for M20J and M20K aircraft equipped with SkyView HDX. When installed, the three-axis autopilot system includes a yaw damper and can be used for instrument approaches when paired with a compatible third-party IFR navigation source.

According to Dynon, pricing for a complete three-axis configuration begins at $6,755 and includes brackets, hardware and servo harnesses. Optional components include an autopilot control panel with dedicated controls priced at $697 and a knob control panel priced at $352 for adjustments such as altitude, heading or track and altimeter settings. The equipment is available through Dynon Authorized Installation Centers or may be purchased directly and installed by a qualified installer.

SkyView HDX Autopilot is now available for an expanded range of Mooney M20 models, offering a sophisticated, three-axis system that includes a yaw damper,” Michael Schofield, Dynon’s director of marketing, said. “We’re thrilled to bring this popular option to even more Mooney pilots, highlighting Dynon’s commitment to easing pilot workload and enhancing safety of flight.”

Dynon said the Mooney autopilot system approval is in place and units are available for pre-order.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE