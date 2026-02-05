Dynon Expands Mooney Autopilot Approval

Dynon Certified has received approval to offer its SkyView HDX autopilot for additional Mooney models, including the M20C, M20D, M20E and M20F.

The system was already available for M20J and M20K aircraft equipped with SkyView HDX. When installed, the three-axis autopilot system includes a yaw damper and can be used for instrument approaches when paired with a compatible third-party IFR navigation source.

According to Dynon, pricing for a complete three-axis configuration begins at $6,755 and includes brackets, hardware and servo harnesses. Optional components include an autopilot control panel with dedicated controls priced at $697 and a knob control panel priced at $352 for adjustments such as altitude, heading or track and altimeter settings. The equipment is available through Dynon Authorized Installation Centers or may be purchased directly and installed by a qualified installer.

“SkyView HDX Autopilot is now available for an expanded range of Mooney M20 models, offering a sophisticated, three-axis system that includes a yaw damper,” Michael Schofield, Dynon’s director of marketing, said. “We’re thrilled to bring this popular option to even more Mooney pilots, highlighting Dynon’s commitment to easing pilot workload and enhancing safety of flight.”

Dynon said the Mooney autopilot system approval is in place and units are available for pre-order.