EAA Supports FAA Initiative to Protect Privacy

Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) VP of advocacy and safety Sean Elliott commented to the FAA on behalf of EAA in support of voluntary aircraft registration privacy policy, “which allows aircraft owners to request that their personally identifiable information, such as name and address, be withheld from public dissemination.” The letter went on to say that the proposed policy represents a step in the direction of enabling data protections incorporating privacy standards well established for motorists under the 1994 Drivers Privacy Protection Act. Elliott also noted that the provisions are in line with requirements mandated in Section 803 of the 2024 FAA Reauthorization Act.

The letter further asserts, “EAA feels that the FAA should take the additional step to have the sensitive information withheld from public dissemination, and that pilots and aircraft owners should be given the option of ‘opting in’ to having their information disseminated.

“Section 803 of the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 (Public Law 118-63) directs the FAA to establish procedures allowing private aircraft owners to request the withholding of personally identifiable information and registration details from broad public dissemination, especially for noncommercial operations.”