Young Eagles Near 2.5 Million Flights

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) has launched its “Mission 2.5” initiative, calling on members to help reach 2.5 million Young Eagles flown before next year’s EAA AirVenture Oshkosh in July 2026. Since its start in 1992, the Young Eagles program has introduced youth to aviation through the efforts of more than 50,000 EAA-member pilots.

“We now see its effect in developing two generations of pilots,” said EAA CEO and Chairman Jack J. Pelton. “We are now calling upon EAA members to reach the next big milestone of 2.5 million Young Eagles flown in the next 10 months and to celebrate this achievement with us at Oshkosh next July.”

As of September 24, 2025, the program has recorded 2,453,776 flights. Young Eagles have flown in everything from hot air balloons to corporate jets, spanning every continent except Antarctica.

To boost participation, EAA is offering recognition for pilots who fly at least 25 Young Eagles as part of the “25 for 2.5” campaign. Chapters that recruit new volunteer pilots will also receive additional credits that can be applied toward Young Eagles rally resources or tuition assistance for youth attending the EAA Air Academy in Oshkosh.

“We aviators all have had that one flight that sparked our love of aviation, so it’s time to get involved and sign up to fly Young Eagles,” said Young Eagles chairman Jimmy Graham. “You can make a difference—who knows where that young person could go because of your willingness to take them flying?”