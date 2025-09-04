EMAS Halts Two Runway Overruns in 24 Hours

Engineered Material Arresting Systems (EMAS) played an important role in the injury-free outcomes of two separate runway overruns this week.

On Wednesday, a Gulfstream G150 arriving from Baltimore/Washington International overran a rain-slicked 5,000-foot runway at Chicago Executive Airport but was stopped short of a major roadway by EMAS, according to the FAA. Hours later, a Bombardier Challenger 300 carrying four people overran the runway at Boca Raton Airport, where the arresting system again prevented the aircraft from leaving airport property.

EMAS consists of crushable material designed to decelerate an aircraft by allowing its tires to sink into the surface, absorbing momentum and bringing it to a stop. According to the FAA, a standard installation is capable of halting most overruns at speeds up to 70 knots.

Images from Chicago showed deep tracks in the arresting bed where the Gulfstream had dug in before stopping just beyond the airport fence. In both incidents, no injuries were reported.

“Yesterday’s incidents in Chicago and Boca Raton clearly demonstrate the lifesaving value of EMAS technology,” FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said in a statement. “These two systems did exactly what they’re designed to do—stop aircraft safely when they go off the runway. This technology is making a real difference in preventing serious accidents.”

The agency recently funded an $8.5 million EMAS installation at Philadelphia International Airport, bringing the total to 117 systems at more than 60 U.S. airports.