EMAS Halts Two Runway Overruns in 24 Hours

Engineered Material Arresting Systems (EMAS) played an important role in the injury-free outcomes of two separate runway overruns this week.
On Wednesday, a Gulfstream G150 arriving from Baltimore/Washington International overran a rain-slicked 5,000-foot runway at Chicago Executive Airport but was stopped short of a major roadway by EMAS, according to the FAA. Hours later, a Bombardier Challenger 300 carrying four people overran the runway at Boca Raton Airport, where the arresting system again prevented the aircraft from leaving airport property.
EMAS consists of crushable material designed to decelerate an aircraft by allowing its tires to sink into the surface, absorbing momentum and bringing it to a stop. According to the FAA, a standard installation is capable of halting most overruns at speeds up to 70 knots.
Images from Chicago showed deep tracks in the arresting bed where the Gulfstream had dug in before stopping just beyond the airport fence. In both incidents, no injuries were reported.
“Yesterday’s incidents in Chicago and Boca Raton clearly demonstrate the lifesaving value of EMAS technology,” FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said in a statement. “These two systems did exactly what they’re designed to do—stop aircraft safely when they go off the runway. This technology is making a real difference in preventing serious accidents.”
The agency recently funded an $8.5 million EMAS installation at Philadelphia International Airport, bringing the total to 117 systems at more than 60 U.S. airports.
EMAS is clearly a good idea for stopping aircraft overrunning a runway but I hope there is an investigation in to both of these incidents because it seems the pilots didn’t do any runway length calculations and I wonder if there was pressure - potentially self imposed pressure - to complete the mission.
The aircraft at PWK wasn’t stopped by the EMAS. It was stopped by the fence.
“It was stopped by the fence.” After it went through the EMAS which slowed it down enough that it didn’t breach the fence by much.
Look at the track it took after the end of the runway. EMAS did not stop the aircraft.
Over running a runway suggests the thrust reversers were either not used or not used enough. So, pilot error. All turbine/jet engines have thrust reversers these days. So no excuse, unless the airline bought something it should not have purchased; without thrust reversers. This is probably a training over sight. No pilot has to use thrust reversers on a simulator? Any bets? Airlines short sited again, and not pilot error, no training, or not enough training. One would expect pilots able to use thrust reversersers in their sleep. For any passenger who has never experienced thrust reversers, it is quite startling the first time; where one gets their moneys worth.