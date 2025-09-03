Navy Ends Carrier Qualification Requirement for Student Pilots

The Navy has ended carrier landing qualifications as a requirement for student tactical jet pilots to graduate with their “Wings of Gold.” According to Task & Purpose, the final undergraduate carrier qualification occurred in March.

Pilots in the strike pipeline — those headed to the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, F-35C Lightning II and EA-18G Growler — will now complete their first landings at sea and get carrier qualified after moving on to fleet replacement squadrons. Field Carrier Landing Practice remains part of the syllabus, though conducted only on land.

Officials said the move is meant to shorten training pipelines and align instruction with the realities of modern fleet aircraft. The T-45 Goshawk, which has served for decades as the Navy’s carrier-capable trainer, is set to be phased out under the Undergraduate Jet Training System program.

The T-45 lacks the Navy’s Precision Landing Mode, known as MAGIC CARPET, which has simplified carrier recoveries in frontline fighters by coordinating thrust and flight controls during approach. As a result, weeks of carrier training in the T-45 required students to practice landings in a way they would not perform later in their careers.

“The strategic decision was driven by increased technological capabilities in the fleet, as well as the need to reduce training pipeline times,” a Navy official told Task & Purpose.