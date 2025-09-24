Aviation News

EU Pushes Back on Russia ICAO Effort

Brussels rejects Russia ICAO effort as unsafe and incompatible with aviation rules.

Matt Ryan
Russia ICAO
[Credit: Aeroflot/Facebook]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Russia is attempting to regain its seat on the ICAO Council, three years after being removed following its invasion of Ukraine.
  • The EU strongly opposes Russia's bid, citing concerns about aviation safety, violations of international rules, and the ongoing war.
  • Russia's push is partly motivated by restoring international prestige after its 2022 ouster.
  • The bid comes after ICAO concluded Russia was responsible for the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in 2014.
See a mistake? Contact us.

Russia is pressing to regain its seat on the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council, three years after being voted out following the invasion of Ukraine and the seizure of hundreds of leased aircraft. The bid, which comes as ICAO opens its triennial assembly this week in Montreal, has drawn sharp opposition from the European Union. 

“It is unacceptable that a state which endangers the safety and security of air passengers and violates international rules should hold a seat on the organization’s governing body, tasked with upholding those very rules,” Anna-Kaisa Itkonen, the European Commission’s transport spokesperson, told Politico.

Other European lawmakers voiced similar concerns, pointing to Russia’s continuing war and repeated airspace violations. Dariusz Joński, a member of the European Parliament, said Russia’s candidacy “is incompatible with the credibility of ICAO.” She said member states must not “reward aggression, lawlessness, or disregard for civil aviation safety with a seat on the Council.” 

Johan Danielsson, who is also representing the EU at the assembly, noted that “the situation has not improved since 2022, when they were voted out … [there are] simply no arguments for letting them back in.”

For Russia, the push is as much about international prestige as aviation policy. Aviation Advocacy managing director Andrew Charlton told Politico that Moscow’s 2022 ouster was “very embarrassing” and that a return would be an attempt to “reverse that ‘shame.’” 

The effort comes several months after the ICAO Council concluded in April that Russia was responsible for the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17, which killed 298 people. Russia has appealed that finding to the International Court of Justice, but ICAO’s ruling remains in effect.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE