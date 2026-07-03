Aviation News

FAA Awards L3Harris ADS-B Upgrade Contract

L3Harris will modernize more than 700 FAA ground stations used for aircraft position reporting.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
FAA Awards L3Harris ADS-B Upgrade Contract
[Credit: Mircea Moira | Shutterstock]
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Key Takeaways:

  • L3Harris Technologies has secured an FAA contract to upgrade and continue operating the agency's aircraft surveillance network through 2045.
  • The project involves modernizing over 700 ground stations that receive ADS-B position reports and send surveillance data to FAA air traffic facilities.
  • These upgrades aim to expand network capacity, enhance airspace data security, and increase surveillance for newer aircraft and other entrants in the National Airspace System.
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L3Harris Technologies said Wednesday it received an FAA contract to upgrade and continue operating the agency’s aircraft surveillance network through 2045. The system includes the ground infrastructure that receives ADS-B position reports from aircraft and sends surveillance data to FAA air traffic facilities.

ADS-B Ground Stations To Be Upgraded

According to L3Harris, the work will include upgrades to more than 700 ground stations across the country.

“L3Harris is propelling the FAA’s modernization vision forward by delivering an advanced surveillance infrastructure that will define the future of our airspace system and ensure increased safety for all air travelers,” Kathy Crandall, president of Mission Networks, Space & Mission Systems at L3Harris, said. “By expanding network capacity, we’re ensuring the United States remains the global leader in air traffic management.”

Network To Continue Through 2045

The company said the modernization effort will also add security measures for airspace data and expand surveillance capacity for newer aircraft and other entrants in the National Airspace System. The company currently operates a network that gathers data from thousands of sources and delivers it to hundreds of FAA and government facilities through a 24-hour network operations center.

L3Harris did not announce the value of the contract.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

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