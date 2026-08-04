FAA Certifies Boeing 737 MAX 7

The FAA on Monday granted Boeing an amended type certificate for the 737 MAX 7, clearing the aircraft for commercial service. The approval allows Boeing to begin preparing the long-delayed model for delivery to airline customers.

Testing and Design Changes

Boeing began flight testing the MAX 7 in 2018. The certification program included more than 1,000 hours of flight and ground testing, system safety analysis and human-factors reviews. The FAA also required updates to flight-control software and cockpit alerts, along with a redesigned engine anti-ice system.

“This important certification validates the rigor of our airplane’s design and recognizes the determination and resilience of our 737 MAX development team,” Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Stephanie Pope said.

Deliveries Being Prepared

Southwest Airlines, the launch customer for the MAX 7, is working with Boeing to prepare the first aircraft for delivery. Southwest told Reuters it expects the aircraft to enter service in the coming months, although the model does not appear in the carrier’s published schedule through March 2027. Aviation analytics firm Cirium estimates Boeing has already assembled about 30 MAX 7s.

The MAX 7 typically carries 135 to 160 passengers in a two-class configuration and has a published range of up to 3,800 nautical miles. Boeing describes it as the smallest and longest-range member of the MAX family. The company is also pursuing certification of the larger 737 MAX 10.