Aviation News

FAA Certifies Boeing 737 MAX 7

Approval clears the smallest MAX variant for commercial service after a certification program that began in 2018.

Matt Ryan
Verified
Edited By: Zach Vasile
FAA Certifies Boeing 737 MAX 7
[Credit: Boeing]
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The FAA has granted Boeing an amended type certificate for the 737 MAX 7, clearing the long-delayed aircraft for commercial service and allowing deliveries.
  • The certification process involved over 1,000 hours of flight and ground testing, alongside mandated updates to flight-control software, cockpit alerts, and the engine anti-ice system.
  • Southwest Airlines, the launch customer, is preparing for initial deliveries, with the aircraft expected to enter service in the coming months.
See a mistake? Contact us.

The FAA on Monday granted Boeing an amended type certificate for the 737 MAX 7, clearing the aircraft for commercial service. The approval allows Boeing to begin preparing the long-delayed model for delivery to airline customers.

Testing and Design Changes

Boeing began flight testing the MAX 7 in 2018. The certification program included more than 1,000 hours of flight and ground testing, system safety analysis and human-factors reviews. The FAA also required updates to flight-control software and cockpit alerts, along with a redesigned engine anti-ice system.

“This important certification validates the rigor of our airplane’s design and recognizes the determination and resilience of our 737 MAX development team,” Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Stephanie Pope said.

Deliveries Being Prepared

Southwest Airlines, the launch customer for the MAX 7, is working with Boeing to prepare the first aircraft for delivery. Southwest told Reuters it expects the aircraft to enter service in the coming months, although the model does not appear in the carrier’s published schedule through March 2027. Aviation analytics firm Cirium estimates Boeing has already assembled about 30 MAX 7s.

The MAX 7 typically carries 135 to 160 passengers in a two-class configuration and has a published range of up to 3,800 nautical miles. Boeing describes it as the smallest and longest-range member of the MAX family. The company is also pursuing certification of the larger 737 MAX 10.

Matt Ryan

Matt is AVweb's lead editor. His eyes have been turned to the sky for as long as he can remember. Now a fixed-wing pilot, instructor and aviation writer, Matt also leads and teaches a high school aviation program in the Dallas area. Beyond his lifelong obsession with aviation, Matt loves to travel and has lived in Greece, Czechia and Germany for studies and for work.

0 replies

Share Your Thoughts
Sign-up for newsletters & special offers!

Get the latest stories & special offers delivered directly to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Please support AVweb.

It looks like you’re using an ad blocker. Ads keep AVweb free and fund our reporting.
Please whitelist AVweb or continue with ads enabled.