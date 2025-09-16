FAA Seeks Input on Cost-Effective Runway Safety Lights

The FAA issued a Request for Information (RFI) last week seeking new runway safety light solutions that could be deployed nationwide to reduce runway incursions.

“We want to make sure pilots and air traffic controllers across the country have the tools they need to keep planes moving safely and efficiently,” FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said. “A new runway safety lighting system will reduce the number of close calls and hazards on runways at numerous airports.”

Runway Status Lights (RWSL) are currently installed at 20 airports across the country. These systems provide automated warnings to pilots and ground vehicles using in-pavement fixtures that help indicate when a runway is in use.

While the system has been credited with enhancing safety, it also requires extensive, often highly invasive construction. This includes trenching and boring under active runways, which makes widespread installation costly and disruptive.

The FAA noted that it is seeking commercially available alternatives that could be operational within two to three years and deployed at up to 50 additional airports.

The RFI, published Sept. 11 on SAM.gov, invites industry partners to submit capability statements and cost estimates by Sept. 25. The FAA said it is particularly looking for solutions that can communicate direct runway occupancy status without necessarily requiring the same level of infrastructure burdens of current systems.