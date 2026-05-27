easyJet, Schiphol Roll Out Eco-Friendly TaxiBot

After a successful trial run earlier this year, European airline easyJet and Amsterdam Schiphol Airport (AMS) announced on Tuesday the roll out of their new electric taxiing system for Airbus operations at the airport.

TaxiBot, a semi-robotic aircraft tractor, allows aircraft to taxi between the gate and runway using only an Auxiliary Power Unit (APU), rather than main engines. easyJet said they project that each use of TaxiBot will on average save 95 kg, or around 209 pounds, of fuel per flight.

The first passenger flight utilizing TaxiBot took place on April 30. As part of the rollout, three more Airbus A320neo are being readied for TaxiBot compatibility.

“TaxiBot is another important step in our mission to operate as efficiently as possible. This technology delivers immediate reductions in fuel consumption, carbon emissions and noise, while supporting more efficient ground operations at one of Europe’s busiest airports,” David Morgan, chief operating officer at easyJet, said.

AMS is the first airport in Europe to integrate TaxiBot technology, specifically for Airbus aircraft. According to the airport, widespread adoption of the technology could result in a 65 percent decrease in fuel consumption while taxiing, while also decreasing the output of CO2 and other emissions.

Last June, StandardAero, in partnership with Green Taxi Solutions (GTS), received a $5.6 million grant from the FAA to develop a similar technology.