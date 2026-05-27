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easyJet, Schiphol Roll Out Eco-Friendly TaxiBot

The semi-robotic tractor aims to cut fuel consumption while taxiing.

Parris Clarke
Verified
Edited By: Matt Ryan
easyJet, Schiphol Airport Roll Out Eco-Friendly TaxiBot
[Credit: Smart Airport Systems]
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Key Takeaways:

  • easyJet and Amsterdam Schiphol Airport (AMS) have rolled out a new electric taxiing system, TaxiBot, for Airbus operations after a successful trial.
  • TaxiBot is a semi-robotic aircraft tractor that allows planes to taxi using only an Auxiliary Power Unit (APU), projected to save 95 kg of fuel and reduce carbon emissions per flight.
  • AMS is the first European airport to integrate this technology, which could lead to a 65% decrease in fuel consumption and emissions during taxiing with widespread adoption.
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After a successful trial run earlier this year, European airline easyJet and Amsterdam Schiphol Airport (AMS) announced on Tuesday the roll out of their new electric taxiing system for Airbus operations at the airport.

TaxiBot, a semi-robotic aircraft tractor, allows aircraft to taxi between the gate and runway using only an Auxiliary Power Unit (APU), rather than main engines. easyJet said they project that each use of TaxiBot will on average save 95 kg, or around 209 pounds, of fuel per flight.

The first passenger flight utilizing TaxiBot took place on April 30. As part of the rollout, three more Airbus A320neo are being readied for TaxiBot compatibility.

“TaxiBot is another important step in our mission to operate as efficiently as possible. This technology delivers immediate reductions in fuel consumption, carbon emissions and noise, while supporting more efficient ground operations at one of Europe’s busiest airports,” David Morgan, chief operating officer at easyJet, said.

AMS is the first airport in Europe to integrate TaxiBot technology, specifically for Airbus aircraft. According to the airport, widespread adoption of the technology could result in a 65 percent decrease in fuel consumption while taxiing, while also decreasing the output of CO2 and other emissions. 

Last June, StandardAero, in partnership with Green Taxi Solutions (GTS), received a $5.6 million grant from the FAA to develop a similar technology.

Parris Clarke

Parris is a writer and content producer for Firecrown. When Parris isn't chasing stories, you can find him watching or playing basketball.

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