Eclipse 500/550 Parts Supplier Shuts Down

Resurgent Aviation Solutions, a key supplier of parts and repair services supporting the Eclipse 500 and 550 fleet, is shutting down operations and liquidating its remaining inventory.

The company confirmed on its website that it began winding down operations and will dispose of all remaining assets through a series of auctions scheduled over the coming months. Once the liquidation is complete, tooling, test equipment, and repair infrastructure will be destroyed, and no successor company is expected to take over the product line.

According to reports, Resurgent Aviation Solutions had been one of the few remaining organizations manufacturing or repairing critical airworthiness components for the Eclipse 500/550 fleet. With the closure, operators may soon face a shrinking supply of hard-to-source parts needed to keep aircraft flying.

In its notice to customers, Resurgent said it had attempted for months to sell the business but was unable to secure a buyer. The company encouraged operators to acquire remaining inventory during the liquidation process, noting that many items may represent the last available examples of certain components.

Meanwhile, maintenance providers are already advising owners to evaluate long-term parts strategies. Some operators may be forced to increase on-hand spares inventories or pursue component life-extension programs to mitigate supply risks.